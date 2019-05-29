Here's what you need to know about skin cancer ahead of summertime

Before you go sunbathing this summer, learn the facts about the different types of skin cancer and how to prevent it.

With warm weather finally hitting most of the country, it’s almost time to soak up those sweet summertime rays. But before you step outside, refresh your memory on the signs of skin cancer to look out for this season, and remember to slather on that SPF. Your skin will thank you.

Skin cancer is one of the least discriminating cancers of all. It’s the most common type of cancer in the U.S., and celebs like Hugh Jackman and Khloé Kardashian have had their own skin cancer scares. There’s even a lion in South Africa currently being treated for skin cancer.

Skin cancer can be devastating, so we talked to two specialists to find out exactly what can cause skin cancer, how to check for it, and what to do to prevent it.

Below, Arizona-based oncologist Dr. Govardhanan Nagaiah and New York City dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe share some of the most important things to know about skin cancer so that you can step out into the sun with confidence.

Here’s what you need to know about the signs of skin cancer—and not just before summer hits its stride, but any time of year.

Are you at risk of basal cell carcinoma? More than 4 million cases of basal cell carcinoma are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Here’s what you need to know about risk factors, prevention, detection, and treatment. https://t.co/TXL3hHPZpA pic.twitter.com/NswhUd2xx4 — SkinCancerFoundation (@SkinCancerOrg) May 15, 2019

What is skin cancer?

Dr. Nagaiah: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. It begins on the outer layer of skin, called the epidermis, and is most often caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, including sunlight and artificial UV light from tanning beds. However, skin cancer can appear anywhere on your body even if it wasn’t exposed heavily to UV light.

What are the different types of skin cancer?

Dr. Nagaiah: There are two primary categories of skin cancer.

Melanoma: Melanoma starts in cells in the skin called melanocytes, which are the cells found between the dermis and epidermis. These cancerous growths develop when UV radiation triggers genetic defects to skin cells that lead to rapid multiplication of skin cells that form malignant (cancerous) tumors. Melanomas often look like moles and some actually start out as moles. While the majority of melanomas are black or brown, some may be skin-colored, pink, red, purple, blue, or white. Melanomas can develop anywhere on the skin, but they are more likely to develop on the trunk (chest and back) in men and on the legs in women. The neck and face are other common areas.

Non-melanoma skin cancers: Basal cell cancer and squamous cell cancer are the two most common types of skin cancer. These cancers often form on the head, face, neck, hands, and arms—areas that are often exposed to the sun.

What are the symptoms and signs of skin cancer?

Dr. Bowe: You can develop skin cancer on areas of your body that are not frequently in the sun and even under your nails or on your lip. Non-melanoma skin cancers can look like pearly red bumps, red scaly patches, or even scars that appear without any history of trauma in the area.

When it comes to melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, I remind my patients to remember the “ABCDEs of Melanoma,” which includes evaluating the following characteristics of a mole:

• Asymmetry

• Border irregularity

• Color of the area

• Diameter of the mole

• Evolving size of the area in question

What are some risk factors for skin cancer?

Dr. Nagaiah: Risk factors vary for different types of skin cancer, but there are some general risk factors that include:

• Physical traits such as fair skin, freckling, blue or green eyes, and blonde or red hair.

• Family history of skin cancer. Around 10% of people with melanoma have a close relative with the disease. This may be because the family tends to spend more time in the sun, because family members have fair skin, or both.

• Personal history of skin cancer. People who have already had melanoma have a higher risk of getting it again.

• Excessive exposure to UV light, including a history of sunburns, and/or a history of indoor tanning.

• Skin that reddens, burns, or freckles easily in the sun.

• Skin that becomes painful in the sun.

• Age. Chances of being diagnosed with skin cancer increase as a person gets older due to more sun exposure, but skin cancer is also found in young people.

• Smoking tobacco.

• Severe or long-term skin inflammation.

• Certain types and/or a large number of moles increase a person’s chance of developing melanoma.

• Being male. Men have a higher risk than women.

• Exposure to chemicals or radiation.

• Weakened immune system. People who have been treated with medicines that suppress the immune system have an increased chance of developing melanoma.

• Taking medications that can make it easier to get sunburned.