Here's who lawmakers are bringing to Trump's State of the Union address

WASHINGTON – Beyond the president's words, and watching to see what lines do or don't draw standing ovations, the State of the Union guest list is always one of the most watched aspects of the president's annual address.

That has certainly been true since 1982, when President Ronald Reagan started the tradition of acknowledging presidential guests in the gallery by honoring the heroism of Lenny Skutnik, who had pulled a plane crash victim from the icy Potomac River. Since then, presidents have invited "Lenny Skutniks" to underscore parts of the address or highlight the administration's achievements.

Members of Congress also each get to invite one guest (congressional leadership gets more) and they often bestow their tickets to make a political point against or in support of the president.

Here's look at some of lawmakers' invited guests to the 2019 address.

Workers hit by the shutdown

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has invited Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, an air traffic control specialist who lost her home in a 2017 wildfire and was furloughed during the 35-day government shutdown. Pesiri-Dybvik's husband is an air-traffic controller who had to work without pay through the shutdown.

Other lawmakers also plan to invite people impacted by the shutdown including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.; and, according to the Washington Post, freshman Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.

Trump has said he is willing to shut down the government down again if lawmakers do not approve the money he has requested for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border Patrol representatives

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has invited Manny Padilla, who runs a Customs and Border Protection task force, The Dallas Morning News reported, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, will bring Brandon Judd, the head of the Border Patrol union. Judd encouraged Trump to stay firm during the shutdown in his demand for a border wall.

Shooting survivors

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., plans to bring Cameron Kasky, a student activist and survivor of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., will bring Andy Pollack, the father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, invited Rhonda Hart, whose daughter was among 10 people killed in a May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., invited Lane Murdock, a high school student who helped organize the National School Walkout after the Parkland shooting.

The woman who cornered Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is bringing Ana Maria Archila, the woman who berated then-Sen. Jeff Flake as the Arizona Republican tried to take an elevator to cast a vote as part of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"I never thought I’d be excited about being in the same room with Donald Trump," said Archila, who is the co-executive director of the left-leaning Center for Popular Democracy.

A soldier's widow

Jennie Taylor, the widow of a Utah mayor killed while serving in Afghanistan, will attend as the guest of Utah Republican Rep. Bob Bishop.

Undocumented ex-Trump golf club employees

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., announced he will bring Sandra Diaz, a native of Costa Rica who worked at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Diaz is now a legal U.S. resident, but she was undocumented when she worked at the club between 2010 and 2013.

Victorina Morales, a Guatemalan who also worked at Trump’s Bedminster club will join Diaz as a guest of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. Morales said she was hired despite telling a supervisor that she had no legal working documents.

The guests are intended to illustrate a contradiction between the hardline statements on immigration that Trump makes in public and the Trump Organization's business practices. Since the New York Times first reported on undocumented workers at Trump properties, the company has fired many workers for presenting fake information when they applied.

