'Let’s bury the hatchet': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lindsey Graham trade barbs on Twitter

WASHINGTON – Another day, another fight in Washington.

Freshmen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is known for her feisty social media presence, got into a quarrel on Twitter with prominent, longtime Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday.

The pair got into a back-and-forth about the government shutdown, the State of the Union and some of the Democratic socialist ideas that Ocasio-Cortez has proposed.

The quarrel started after Graham issued a statement, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to uninvite President Donald Trump from giving his State of the Union address was a "new low for American politics."

Ocasio-Cortez chimed in: "According to @LindseyGrahamSC, the President failing to condemn neo-nazis, forcing thousands of federal workers to go to food pantries,& risking all their credit scores is whatever, but not letting the President march down the House Floor until we pay people first is 'a new low.'"

The tweet got 16,000 retweets and got the attention of the prominent South Carolina Republican, who now chairs the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham responded in a series of tweets, mocking Ocasio-Cortez's claim that the world would end in 12 years due to climate change and her idea to hike the tax rate for the nation's wealthiest.

"Let’s bury the hatchet and enjoy the next 12 years because they are going to be our last, right?" Graham responded, adding in another post that Ocasio-Cortez and her "new socialist colleagues seem hell-bent on making sure that our last 12 years will be spent as Venezuelan socialists, not Americans."

Graham then questioned whether voters in 2020 would reject Ocasio-Cortez and her "socialist agenda."

Ocasio-Cortez didn't reply to Graham's series of tweets.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez, who has racked up 2.6 million followers on Twitter, helped teach her Democratic colleagues about best practices on the forum.

She has garnered headlines for dancing outside her office, her Instant Pot recipes and the fights she has gotten into on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez has made a splash in the nation's capital ever since she successfully unseated Rep. Joe Crowley, the Democratic caucus chairman, in a primary. On her first day in Washington she joined climate change activists for a sit-in at Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi's office.

