'Lion lady' allegedly taunted lion at Bronx zoo for second time, wanted by police

A woman who was charged two years ago with trespassing near the lion exhibit and taunting the animals at the Bronx Zoo is wanted again for doing the same this past week, New York City police said.

Police asked for the public's help Friday night in locating Myah Autry, 32, who is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit Thursday.



Cellphone video obtained shows a woman wearing a red dress and leopard print shawl standing across a moat from a lion and talking to it, holding roses and tossing money.

"This situation involves one individual who is determined to harass our lions with no regard for her safety or the safety of our staff and our guests, and no regard for the well-being of the lions," a zoo spokesperson said in a statement posted by FOX 5 New York. "The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules."

Police said Autry fled the zoo and is being sought on a new trespassing charge. It's not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.



In 2019, Autry was arrested more than a month after video of the outlandish stunt went viral.

Autry repeatedly interrupted the judge, shouting "All praises go to Jah and Jehovah!" when her case was called.



