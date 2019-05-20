You'll never be able to drive this rare 2019 Range Rover Sport — but I did

The plug-in hybrid model of the 2019 Range Rover Sport HSE P400e luxury SUV doesn’t exist, but I just drove one.

It’s pretty good, expensive and the latest proof the Jaguar Land Rover is deadly serious about electric vehicles but hasn’t nailed the formula yet.

You can see for yourself in a few months, when a 2020 model of the ritzy SUV goes on sale. Until then, you gotta take my word, because the 2019 model is a unicorn.

Here’s some of what you can expect from the nearly identical 2020 model:

Around 26-28 miles range on a battery charge.

Gasoline fuel economy that rewrites the book for the usually thirsty Range Rover Sport.

Plenty of oomph from a powertrain that combines a 2-liter gas engine and electric motor.

Land Rover’s usual sumptuous interior.

Improved infotainment, thanks to the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Land Rover planned to sell the P400e in the U.S. last year as a 2019 model, but demand in other parts of the world was so strong that its debut here was pushed back to this fall as a 2020. Before Land Rover made that decision, it built a handful of U.S.-spec 2019s for auto writers to test. They’re the only 2019 Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrids that will ever exist. I just spent a week driving one with Firenze Red paint.

What is it?

The Range Rover Sport is Land Rover’s performance model. The top 2019 model sold in the U.S. is the $114,500, 575-horsepower Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged SVR. That British missile has a top speed of 174 mph and hits 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The P400e PHEV I tested maxes out at 137 and hits 60 in 6.3 seconds.

The Sport is a little smaller and a lot faster than the Range Rover, which is Land Rover’s flagship. If the fact that four totally different SUVs in Land Rover’s lineup are called the Range Rover this, that or the other gives you a headache, you’re not alone. Tell it to Land Rover. (The other two are the RR Velar and Evoque, BTW.)

Why is it?

Fuel economy regulations are Land Rover’s nemesis, as they are for many SUV-dependent brands.

The Sport P400e I tested is Rover’s answer. Plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs, have big batteries that let them to run farther on electricity alone than regular hybrids. The batteries and electric motors also supplement the gasoline engine, improving fuel economy and delivering better performance than the small gas engine could manage on its own.

The key number for a PHEV is its battery range – how far it can go on a charge before the gasoline engine kicks in. The late, lamented Chevy Volt was one of the first and best PHEVs. The EPA rated it at 53 miles on a charge and 42 mpg in in gas-powered combined city and highway driving.

Driving impressions

The EPA hasn’t rated the Range Rover Sport PHEV yet, but based on my experience and ratings it got from European regulators, I’d expect an EPA rating around 26-28 miles on a charge.

I covered about 23 miles on battery power, on a mix of suburban streets, fast highway and city driving.

If you’ve got a 240-volt charger at work and 2 hours, 45 minutes to recharge, the Sport’s battery should let most Americans make their daily commute without a drop of gasoline.

