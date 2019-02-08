You'll Never Guess Which Pot Stock Is Uplisting to the Nasdaq Next

Since the year began, no industry has outperformed marijuana stocks. Last month, 15 predominantly brand-name pot stocks galloped higher by at least 50%, with well-known names like Cronos Group more than doubling in less than two months' time.

The expectation of a rapid rise in legal cannabis sales, coupled with the upcoming release of marijuana stock earnings reports next week from a number of major players, clearly has Wall Street and investors pumped. If all goes as planned, global cannabis sales could skyrocket from an estimated $12.8 billion in 2018 to $31.3 billion by 2022, according to a co-authored report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics.

Dried cannabis buds lying atop a messy pile of cash bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Marijuana stock uplistings are picking up steam

Investors are also rallying around the validity and increased visibility caused by uplisting from the over-the-counter (OTC) exchange to a more reputable U.S. exchange, such as the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. Moving from the OTC exchange to either of the two major U.S. exchanges comes with a number of perks.

First, there's the added legitimacy of being listed side by side with hundreds of companies that have time-tested business models. It establishes cannabis as an industry that's liable to be around for a long time, and encourages skittish investors to consider giving pot stocks a closer look.

Second, it provides a nice bump-up in volume-based liquidity. Trading on the OTC exchange isn't managed the same way as it is with the Nasdaq or NYSE, which can lead to extra volatility, wide bid-ask spreads at times, and erratic-to-low daily average volume. That's unlikely to be the case when listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq.

Third, there's the better likelihood of NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed companies gaining access to nondilutive sources of financing than an OTC-listed company. There are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off in the application process to list on a major U.S. exchange. Companies that meet these requirements are usually seen in better light by financial lending institutions, and are therefore more likely to have access to traditional banking services.

And finally, listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq can lead to coverage or investment from Wall Street firms. Not all institutional investment firms are allowed to purchase stock in companies listed on the OTC exchange. Moving to a more reputable exchange makes this no longer an issue.