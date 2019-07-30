Here's Lockheed Martin's Next Big Growth Opportunity

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a highflier among defense stocks in recent quarters, fueled on by an impressive portfolio headlined by the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The company's latest quarter continued the positive trend, with Lockheed easily beating estimates and raising guidance for the full year.

The outperformance in recent years has been driven by the slow and steady ramp-up of the F-35, potentially a trillion-dollar program, as well as the U.S. government's hunger to replenish its missile stocks and update missile defenses. Those trends are going to take time to play out and should provide Lockheed Martin a boost for the next few years.

Lockheed Martin's second quarter provided a clear indication that the bull case for the stock is intact, while also hinting where new growth, and the potential for continued outperformance, will come from. Here's a look at the quarter, and what management has to say about Lockheed Martin's long-term prospects.

Revenue up across the board

Lockheed Martin earned $5 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $14.4 billion, easily surpassing analyst expectations for $4.77 per share in earnings on sales of $14.2 billion. It's the second straight quarterly beat in 2019.

The rest of the year looks good as well. Lockheed hiked its full-year guidance for the second time, now saying it expects $20.85 to $21.15 per share in earnings on sales of $58.25 billion to $59.75 billion. The company expects to generate operating cash of $7.6 billion for the year, up from previous guidance of at least $7.5 billion.

Analysts were expecting $20.60 per share in earnings on $58.05 billion in revenue.

Lockheed Martin grew sales by nearly 8% year over year, led by 15.6% growth in missiles and fire control, 11% growth from space, and single-digit gains from rotary and aeronautics. The company was also a cash generating machine in the quarter, boasting a cash conversion rate -- a measure of a company's ability to convert earnings into free cash flow -- of 120% in the period.

Net Sales by Division Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Aeronautics $5.55 billion $5.32 billion Missiles and fire control $2.41 billion $2.09 billion Rotary and mission systems $3.77 billion $3.57 billion Space $2.70 billion $2.43 billion

Data source: Lockheed Martin.

Things weren't all rosy for Lockheed Martin. The company is scrambling to find alternate supply sources for F-35 components following the U.S. government's decision to remove Turkey from the fighter program, a process that could take until early 2020 to complete. Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson in a post-earnings call with investors said the resourcing effort is "a pretty fluid situation," but one the company had been preparing for.

"It's been percolating for a while," Hewson said. "[W]e addressed it early and have been working closely with the Pentagon, and even they have requested reprogramming dollars out of Congress to support it."

Turkey's plan to purchase up to 100 of the jets is also in doubt, though Lockheed Martin is not expected to have problems finding new buyers as allies including Poland explore interest in the fighter.

The company also warned that it expects to increase spending in 2019 and sustain those higher levels for the next few years. Perhaps for that reason, the stock had a tepid reaction to the earnings beat, with shares falling initially before closing flat on the day.

Hypersonic growth ahead?

In a lot of its projected growth areas, such as missiles, the F-35, and a number of new opportunities in rotary, Lockheed Martin appears to already be laying the groundwork for the next big thing. The Pentagon is focused on hypersonic technology -- weapons and interceptors able to travel at least five times the speed of sound -- and early evidence indicates that Lockheed Martin is out in front of its competitors in producing the tech.