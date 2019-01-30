'I’m not going to do what Michael Cohen has done': Roger Stone says cooperation comment 'misconstrued'

Roger Stone – the longtime associate of President Donald Trump who is facing federal charges of obstruction, witness tampering and lying – said Tuesday that his comments appearing to leave the door open to his cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller "have been misconstrued."

During an appearance Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Stone said that working with Mueller would be something he would have to "determine after my attorneys have some discussion."

"If there’s wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I know about, which I know of none, but if there is, I would certainly testify honestly," Stone said on "This Week."

By Tuesday – the same day he appeared in federal court to enter his not-guilty plea on seven criminal counts – insisted he had to clarify his position.

"I think that my comments on ABC may have been misconstrued," Stone said during a Fox News interview. "What I meant was, I’m not going to bear false witness against anybody."

He explained that he will "tell the truth under oath and to the investigators if they have questions," if his attorneys are OK with it.

"But I’m not going to do what Michael Cohen has done. I’m not going to make up lies or bear false witness against Donald Trump or anyone else," he said.

Cohen, Trump's former attorney and fixer, has pleaded guilty to several felonies, including lying to Congress about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. He is cooperating with Mueller as part of his plea agreement. He is scheduled to speak to the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Feb. 8.

Several legal experts have suggested that prosecutors would not be interested in offering Stone a deal because of the weight of the evidence and the questions about his credibility.

Mueller's team alleges Stone lied about his role in the Trump campaign efforts to communicate with WikiLeaks about their publication of emails from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, which had been stolen by Russian operatives.

Stone said he is only guilty of "inconsequential" "mistakes of memory" that are not "material under the law." And he repeated his denial of having any advance knowledge of WikiLeaks' plans.

Stone also contested Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's characterization of WikiLeaks as a "non-state hostile intelligence service."

"I don't believe it to be true," he said of Pompeo's statement. "It's never been proved in a U.S. court of law."

Stone, who has expressed doubts about the conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, added that he is "afraid our intelligence services have been politicized."

He also repeated his anger at the manner of his arrest and the "over-the-top raid on my house, in which they sent in more men than were used to protect our compound in Benghazi."

His two Yorkshire terriers were terrified during the raid, he said, adding that he was wearing a "Roger Stone did nothing wrong" t-shirt when he was arrested.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I’m not going to do what Michael Cohen has done': Roger Stone says cooperation comment 'misconstrued'