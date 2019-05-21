I'm the same age as Elizabeth Warren. We 70-somethings have no business being president.

I have nothing against old people — I'm one of them. But maybe it's time to add a maximum age limit to our minimum age requirement for our presidents.

Next month, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and I will both turn 70. Warren will be the fourth septuagenarian officially in the race, joining Joe Biden (76), Bernie Sanders (77) and Donald Trump, who turns 73 on June 14. Personally, I am amazed to have chronologically made it this far. Those candidates and I were all born during the 1940s, which means we went though the 1980s as young adults.

That fact alone should disqualify all of us from running for president.

The '80s were exhilarating and then exhausting. As my crowd was coming of age and into positions of leadership, we had nearly limitless possibilities to define and achieve success. The war in Vietnam was over. We were allowed to take risks. We were unsupervised and unchecked, our privacy protected by analog obscurity. Boomers and our Warholian older brothers and sisters, were posing, positioning and philandering. We had loads of time to land on our feet and reinvent ourselves. Love was free. Cocaine was ubiquitous. Decadence had no consequences. We had only begun to hear about a blood disease that was affecting gay men.

I cast no aspersions on the emerging elderly for their youthful transgressions. My generation of geezers, through no fault of our own, lived our lives during the great social experiment that was the second half of the 20th century.

Growing up in the analogue era

In my 20s, I made countless poor choices that regularly led to spectacular failures (for example, in 1970, I moved to a beach in Sinaloa, Mexico, instead of going to college). As buffer to my habit of making impulsive decisions, I was absurdly lucky. I survived to my 30s and, by 1978, landed in post-Watergate Washington, D.C., with a grown-up career.

President Richard Nixon had resigned, and both the American government and I were getting a new start.

It turned out the times were an imperfect proving ground for noble intentions. The Reagan years were culturally flat, but politically stable and economically opportune. To quote Tom Petty, for the ambitious and energetic, "the sky was the limit."

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during an American Federation of Teachers town hall event, at the Plumbers Local 690 Union Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, May 13, 2019.

Fast-forward to 2019. The past didn’t go anywhere. Archival time capsules are everywhere, and they highlight our midcentury midlife decision-making — when we were developing character.

While not everyone’s history is as colorful as these senior citizen contenders for 2020, for today’s spry 70-somethings, it can be terribly uncomfortable that our hard copy records have been transcribed, digitized, cataloged and made keyword-searchable. Seemingly anyone can unearth acts and interpret motivations of our younger selves and upload them to the internet.

Back while I was learning about politics in Washington, D.C., in Burlington, Vermont Sanders was fulfilling his civic duty as mayor. Coincidentally, both of us wrote down our interior thoughts on yellow legal pads. Mine are safely in my office closet stacked in a box full of self-recriminating scolds and personal pep talks in my handwriting about my work (challenging), friendships (mostly transactional) or parenting skills (lacking).

Awkwardly, Mayor Sanders’ similarly toned, excruciatingly personal midlife existential doubts ended up among his official mayoral records sent to storage at the University of Vermont after he left office, along with, Mother Jones reports, “bank statements, an overdue gas bill, and a letter from an acquaintance asking Sanders to pay back $250 he had borrowed seven years earlier.”