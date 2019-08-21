Here's What Macy's and J.C. Penney Executives Are Saying After Earnings

Last week, Macy's (NYSE: M) and J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) both reported uninspiring results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Macy's barely achieved a seventh consecutive quarterly increase in comparable-store sales -- and did so at the expense of its profitability. Conversely, profitability improved at J.C. Penney, but sales plunged 9% year over year.

Shares of both retailers have lost more than half of their value over the past year. Macy's stock now trades at its lowest level in nearly a decade, while J.C. Penney shares have fallen into penny-stock territory and recently touched a new all-time low.

M Chart More

Macy's vs. J.C. Penney stock performance. Data by YCharts.

That said, executives at Macy's and J.C. Penney believe they can turn things around. Here are some of the highlights from their remarks on the retailers' earnings calls last week.

Macy's will focus on costs, inventory management, and improving its best stores

Excluding asset sale gains, Macy's adjusted EPS fell 40% year over year in the first half of fiscal 2019, despite flattish sales. Management expects to drive much better earnings results in the second half of the year and beyond, regardless of how sales trends develop.

Better inventory management is one critical component of the turnaround plan. Macy's entered the second quarter with too much inventory, and weak sales during May and early June forced it to take deep markdowns to clear out unwanted seasonal merchandise. Macy's ended Q2 with a much healthier inventory position and it has planned far more conservatively for the fall. This should enable it to avoid a repeat of the margin-sapping discounts that hurt it last quarter.

The exterior of a Macy's store More

Macy's improved its inventory position last quarter, despite subpar sales trends. Image source: Macy's.

Additionally, CFO Paula Price highlighted some longer-term initiatives to improve inventory management using new technology tools and enhanced data analytics capabilities.

Macy's is also looking to reduce its expenses to offset the permanent margin headwinds it faces from rising shipping costs related to the growth of its e-commerce business. Management didn't spend much time talking about the opportunity here -- other than hinting that it is significant -- but promised more details in a presentation next month.