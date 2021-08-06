'Miami Vice' star Don Johnson shares pinup picture of wife Kelley Phleger during Greece getaway: 'Excuse me'

Don Johnson can’t get enough of his wife, Kelley Phleger, and shared the loving photos to prove it.

The "Miami Vice" star, 71, and Phleger, 52 – a teacher – have been married for 22 years and the couple hit Greece to celebrate their union of more than two decades.

In one image shared to Instagram on Thursday, Johnson shows Phleger in a poolside pinup pose as she dons a stylish black swimsuit and white shades.

"Excuse me…" Johnson captioned the striking scenic shot.

In another snap posted late last month, Johnson and the heiress are seen aboard a boat as Phleger, sporting a loose sundress and blue shades matching her husband’s blue t-shirt, proves too cool for school as he delivers a pose of shock and awe.

"In Greece, AWESOME!!!" he captioned the photo.

The "Kenan" star previously recalled to late-night host Seth Meyers the day he financially "cut off" his actress daughter, Dakota Johnson, from the family "payroll" after she had graduated high school.

"She doesn't need any advice from me," the actor laughingly noted. "The funny thing about her is — we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll."

"Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' Or something like that. And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college.'"

When Johnson pressed his now-31-year-old daughter about how she was "going to manage" financially, Dakota swiftly responded, "Don’t you worry about it."

Johnson then noted, "Three weeks later, she had nailed down that part in David Fincher's The Social Network," alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake.

"The rest is, shall we say, cinema history," Johnson added.