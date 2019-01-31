From 'Misery' to marvelous: Kathy Bates credits 'mindfulness' for 60-pound weight loss

When asked how she dropped the weight, the Oscar winner told Us Weekly, 'Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away.'

Veteran actress Kathy Bates has dropped an impressive 60 pounds, but it wasn't the result of any trendy dieting plan.

Instead, the star of "Misery" and "American Horror Story" told Us Weekly she dropped the weight through "mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away."

Bates explained, “My niece told me this little secret -- I guess it’s no secret, it’s a biological thing -- that at some point when you’re eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that’s really your brain and your stomach communicating that you’ve had enough. The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away.”

The 70-year-old actress, who has been shedding the weight since last year, says it took a while to develop the ability to do that.

“It took a few years,” Bates said. “I would say you have to be really patient … I don’t like the word 'willpower,' but I like the word 'determination.'”

Six years after undergoing a double mastectomy for breast cancer, the Oscar and Emmy winner says, “I have never been in such good health."

Bates, who also cropped and dyed her hair dark last year, even expressed remorse for not doing it sooner.

"I feel like a completely different person," she told Us Weekly. "I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago.”

