You're Misunderstanding Social Security's Purpose

For better or worse, Social Security is our nation's most important social program.

Each month, close to 63 million people receive a benefit check, nearly 70% of whom are retired workers. More than 3 out of 5 of these retired workers lean on their monthly payout for at least half of their income. And this income is responsible for keeping approximately 15.3 million of these retirees out of poverty. In essence, without the guaranteed payout provided to eligible beneficiaries, the elderly poverty rate would be more than four times higher than it is now.

And yet, Social Security finds itself in a pretty serious long-term bind.

A Social Security card standing up on a table with the name and number on the card blurred out. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Social Security is in trouble -- who's to blame?

According to the June-released Social Security Board of Trustees report, America's most important social program was expected to begin spending more than it collects in 2018, with these net cash outflows beginning to significantly grow in size in 2020 and beyond. Even with close to $2.9 trillion in asset reserves, the program is expected to have its excess cash coffers bled dry by 2034. Should this happen, a sizable benefit cut of up to 21% may be needed for then-current and future beneficiaries. Considering seniors' reliance on Social Security, it's a grim forecast.

As you can imagine, the American public places a lot of blame for Social Security's woes on the federal government. Peruse any social media site or Social Security article commentary and you're bound to find claims that the "federal government should pay back what they've borrowed with interest," and that Social Security should "stop giving money to immigrants."

Of course, what these commenters fail to realize is that Social Security is set to generate more than $800 billion in interest income from the federal government's borrowing over the next decade. It's already paying interest into the program in what's a mutually beneficially borrowing arrangement that's required by law. If this borrowing were to end, the program would be in much worse shape than it is now.

Commenters should also know that only legal immigrants who've likely put in decades of work, and paid payroll tax, are eligible for traditional Social Security benefits. Many of the arguments surrounding government culpability just aren't correct.