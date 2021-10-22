'Modern Family' actress Shelley Long spotted on leisurely stroll with pet Chihuahua in LA

Shelley Long is taking it easy in Los Angeles.

The 72-year-old "Modern Family" alum was spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month with her pet Chihuahua.

The star, who isn't often photographed publicly, kept her outfit simple, wearing a blue shirt, grey jacket, Nike sneakers, long socks and cuffed grey jeans. Her iconic blonde hair fell over her shoulders and she also donned stylish clear-rimmed glasses.

During her stroll, Long took a moment to rest and take in the fresh air on a bench while her pup sniffed around patiently.

According to the Daily Mail, the Emmy winner hasn't been photographed in public since April 2019, as she keeps a fairly low profile.

Long rose to fame in the early 1980s when she starred in "Cheers" as Diane Chambers. She starred in the sitcom about the regulars at a bar in Boston until 1987 before moving on, though she made a few guest appearances afterward.

"Cheers" aired from 1982-1993 and starred Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer and Kirstie Alley.

Long also reprised her role a number of times in the comedy's spin-off "Frasier," which starred Grammer.

In recent years, she was known for appearing on "Modern Family" as DeDe Pritchett, the ex-wife of fellow comedy icon Ed O'Neill's Jay Pritchett.

Shelley Long in ‘Cheers’ alongside her co-star Ted Danson. She was known for playing Diane Chambers opposite Danson's Sam Malone. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Long appeared in eight episodes of the ABC hit from 2009-2018, playing the cooky and complicated mother to Julia Bowen's Claire and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Mitchell.

DM reports that Long now lives in a $1.3 million condo in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades, though she isn't seen out much.

The actress has been married twice. She first married Ken Solomon – their union ended in the 1970s – before tying the knot with Bruce Tyson in 1981.

Long and Tyson share a daughter, Juliana, and divorced in 2004.