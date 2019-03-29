'Ninja' kangaroo rats fight rattlesnakes, and win in high-speed video

In a fight between a kangaroo rat and a rattlesnake, maybe bet on the rat, according to new research out of California.

High-speed video captured by researchers at the University of California Riverside show the small rodents, that often weigh just 4.5 ounces, can kick an attacking rattlesnake in the head with lightning-fast speed, "ninja-style." In one video, a rat is seen jumping high in the air and kicking a snake with its haunches, launching the serpent several feet away. Then, the rat runs off to safety.

“Kangaroo rats that responded quickly were frequently able to jump clear of the snake completely, leaving the serpent biting nothing but dust as the kangaroo rat rocketed 7-8 body lengths into the air,” Rulon Clark, coauthor and an associate professor of biology at San Diego State University, said in a statement.

The team has been working to figure out how the rats evade death when snakes attack for some time. This week, they published two new papers in peer-reviewed journals Functional Ecology and Biological Journal of the Linnean Society. Videos of the "ninja" rats filmed in the Sonoran Desert outside of Yuma, Arizona, are posted on YouTube, and the team even has a website dedicated to the tiny fighting rodent: Ninjarat.org.

They previously observed living kangaroo rats with snake bites, and were puzzled how they got away. Lower-speed cameras didn't clearly capture the animal interaction. Then, they upgraded equipment. Using cameras with higher recording speeds and resolution, they showed the rats "record-breaking reaction time" in "exquisite detail," Malachi Whitford, one of the lead authors and a doctoral student at San Diego State University, said in a statement.

Kangaroo rats have the ability to leap quickly away from attacking snakes, and even kick the reptiles in self-defense, new research shows. More

"What's also amazing is that we didn't just record one instance of a kangaroo rat kicking a snake off — it happened many times and appears to be a really important key to their survival during these interactions, which hadn't been documented before," lead author Grace Freymiller of San Diego State University, told USA TODAY.

Kangaroo rats are found in the western and southwestern United States, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

