'Nipsey Hussle Blvd': Petition to rename intersection after slain rapper goes viral

A Change.org petition to rename an intersection in South Los Angeles "Nipsey Hussle Blvd" after the slain rapper is going viral.

Launched Monday by the Najee Ali Youth Foundation, the petition proposes two potential new names for the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave., "Nipsey Hussle Blvd" and "Nipsey Hussle Way," calling on Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson to make the change.

Hussle previously honored the intersection, a nexus of his community, in the 2013 song "Crenshaw and Slauson (True Story)."

The Najee Ali Youth Foundation was founded by community activist Najee Ali. The foundation focuses on issues like police reform and gang truces.

By Thursday morning, the petition had over 350,000 signatures, nearing its goal of 500,000.

Hussle was killed Sunday outside of his South Los Angeles boutique, The Marathon Clothing, located on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue, which is next to the intersection named in the petition.

The suspect in the shooting, Eric Holder, was arrested by Los Angeles Police Tuesday and is currently being held in solitary confinement on over $7 million bond, the Los Angeles Police Department says.

Following Holder's arrest, Hussle's bodyguard J Roc announced his retirement in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing his regret that he wasn't with Hussle the day of the shooting.

"I wish I was there, I would switch places with you any day," he wrote.

