'There was and is no national emergency': ACLU sues Trump over order for border wall

WASHINGTON – The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration that helped free up money for a wall along the southern U.S. border.

The lawsuit is just the latest against Trump's order, which created a new battle between the White House and lawmakers. As of Tuesday, at least four lawsuits, including this one, challenged Trump's authority in declaring an emergency for his border wall.

"The President’s declaration was made solely out of disagreement with Congress’s decision about the proper funding level, location, and timetable for constructing a border wall," the lawsuit states. "In fact, there was and is no national emergency to justify the President’s action, only his disagreement with Congress’s duly enacted decisions on the extent and pace of spending on the border wall."

Trump made the declaration on Friday after lawmakers sent him a government funding bill that included $1.375 billion for the wall, far short of the $5.7 billion he initially requested. White House officials said they believe they can unlock an additional $6.6 billion through the emergency declaration and other budget maneuvers, allowing for the construction of at least 234 miles of the border wall.

The ACLU is representing the Sierra Club, an environmental organization, and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, which represents about 60 organizations along the southern border, in the lawsuit. The suit argues that funding a wall is not an emergency and just a maneuver for Trump to go around Congress to fulfill a campaign promise.

It was filed in the Northern District of California, where appeals are heard by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump has repeatedly claimed that his opponents would file litigation there, and he predicted on Friday that the appeals court would rule against him.

"They will sue us in the 9th Circuit," Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden on Friday. "We will possibly get a bad ruling, and then we'll get another bad ruling and then we'll end up in the Supreme Court."

The ACLU has repeatedly challenged Trump's policies over his last two years in office, suing over everything from the travel ban against majority-Muslim nations to the president's restrictions on migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday, like others that have been filed against the emergency declaration, cited Trump's remarks on Friday when he announced it.

"In announcing his declaration of a national emergency, the President stated, 'I don’t need to do this,' but explained that he preferred to build the border wall faster than Congress’s appropriation would allow," the lawsuit states.

On Thursday, California and 15 other states also filed a lawsuit over Trump's decision to declare a national emergency, calling the move "unlawful and unconstitutional."

The states allege in their lawsuit that Trump's emergency declaration exceeds the power of the president and unconstitutionally redirects federal money that Congress had set aside for other purposes.

"President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt," said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat. "He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court."

Two other lawsuits were filed in the District of Columbia, one by the watchdog group Public Citizen, which was filed on behalf of Texas landowners who own property on the Rio Grande and others, and the other by CREW, which challenges Trump's authority but focuses more on a dispute with the Justice Department regarding a Freedom of Information Act request for documents pertaining to the order and legal guidance given to the White House.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'There was and is no national emergency': ACLU sues Trump over order for border wall