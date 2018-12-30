'The Orville' Season 2 Launches Tonight! Here's What to Expect Straight from the Cast.

Science fiction is back in vogue, there's no doubt about that. And about time too, quite frankly.

In the first few weeks of 2019, sci-fi fans will be able to enjoy the second season of both "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Orville." Plus we have season two of "Lost in Space" to look forward to later in the year.

But first up is season two of "The Orville," which premieres on Fox tonight (Dec. 30). It's been over a year since we last saw the crew of the USS Orville trying to survive both their personal problems as well as the deadly dangers of exploring deep space. [The 10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows of All Time ]

The show's creator, Seth MacFarlane, is a self-confessed Trekkie and has even appeared in two episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise" ("The Forgotten" season 3, episode 20 and "Affliction" season 4, episode 15). Like so many of us, MacFarlane grew up watching "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as it aired in the late 80s and early 90s and that has certainly influenced how the "The Orville" looks.

"It's a love letter to 'The Next Generation,'" said Mark Jackson, who portrays Isaac on the show. "I think it's a really beautiful thing. Seth has captured the best elements of that show and transported them into 'The Orville' and made it a different show."

Isaac is the Orville's science and engineering officer – in essence, the role he plays is akin to Spock or Data in the bridge crew. Isaac is a member of an artificial, non-biological race from Kaylon-1 that views biological lifeforms, including humans, as inferior. He accepted the position on the Orville because he saw it as a way to study human behavior.

"I think most of the humor in 'The Orville' is not derived from a parody of 'Star Trek.' I think its humor that stands on its own feet," says Jackson.

"I think it's humor that comes from observing the daily life of the star ship in the future; the boring bits, the bits you don't tend to see on screen where people have bad hair days or badly behaved children or burn their dinner. It's those mundane daily activities that 'The Orville' captures so well and that's where a lot of the humor comes from."

A still from the teaser trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for "The Orville" Season 2. Fox More

Another essential member of the senior crew is the ship's doctor. In "Star Trek: The Next Generation" it was played by Gates McFadden. In "The Orville," the ship's chief medical officer, Dr Claire Finn, is played by Penny Johnson Jerald. [What Makes a Star Trek Fan?]

Jerald has an extremely impressive list of acting accolades and she's no stranger to Star Trek, she played Kasidy Yates, the future Mrs Sisko, in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Anything can happen in science fiction and adding comedy to the mix opens up even more creative possibilities. In season one, Dr Finn has a relationship with one of the ship's crew, Lieutenant Yaphit. So how does a Juilliard trained actor prepare for an intimate scene with a sentient gelatinous blob?

"Oh my gosh, it was so much fun," Jerald laughs. "It was really a learning experience for me because I had never experienced on camera shooting with something that's not there and will be put in later."

"I had no idea of how it would turn out, it was a trust factor for me. I truly had to trust Seth and our director at the time. So when they scream, 'More tongue!' I have to understand that that's exactly what is needed, even if I'm questioning, 'Are you kidding me?'"