'The party of health care': How Donald Trump is reshaping his strategy post-Mueller

WASHINGTON – Energized by special counsel Robert Mueller's finding of "no collusion" with Russia, President Donald Trump is relitigating a host of contentious policy battles – from health care to immigration – that could dramatically shape his reelection effort.

Trump faces a political dynamic on Capitol Hill that has not changed. Democrats, who control the House and have the power to block his initiatives, remain hostile to his agenda. But the president has ramped up his rhetoric on immigration, reopened fights over health care and storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and vowed to "fix" the crisis in Venezuela.

"Now that the Mueller report is behind them, the White House feels liberated to start putting its energy into pursuing its legislative agenda," said GOP strategist Ron Bonjean. "It's likely going to force the House Democratic leadership to stand in the way of its progress, allowing Trump to use his megaphone against them."

Eyeing the growing field of Democratic candidates seeking to unseat him in 2020, Trump returned to battleground Michigan for a rally Thursday in which he reveled in the findings from the Mueller report summary and repeatedly slammed his critics.

"The collusion delusion is over," Trump told supporters at the Grand Rapids rally, where he debuted his renewed intention to fight on several policy fronts.

Here's a look at the president's post-Mueller approach:

'Party of Health care!'

Trump shocked Republicans and Democrats this week by reopening a fight over Obamacare that many believed he already fought and lost.

A decade after the Affordable Care Act became law, Trump's administration told a federal court it would support tossing the law, reversing an earlier strategy. The president promised the GOP would become the "party of health care," but the administration has not proposed a plan in two years to save the popular aspects of the plan, like guaranteed coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

Republicans revoked a central Obamacare provision that required Americans to purchase health insurance or face a tax penalty, but the party has failed to repeal the law in its entirety. And some Republicans have expressed anxiety about reopening the issue.

"We're working on a plan now," Trump, apparently undaunted by those concerns, told reporters on Thursday. "We will have a plan that's far better than Obamacare."

Immigration redux

Trump is stepping up his battle on an issue that both parties in Congress have sought to avoid: Immigration. Trump has touted early work on his proposed wall along the U.S-Mexico border and has threatened to close the southern border entirely.

In recent days, the president again has raised the prospect of closing the U.S.-Mexico border, a threat he has made previously without executing. At his rally Thursday night and in a series of tweets Friday, Trump claimed Mexico is not doing enough to stop Central American migrants from crossing the border.

The logistical challenges and potential impact of closing the U.S.-Mexico border would be enormous, experts have said.

Meanwhile, some aides are still in the hunt for a broader solution on immigration.

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and top adviser, has been meeting with experts and stakeholders to discuss potential reforms to legal immigration, said Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports tougher immigration laws. Kushner had tried to strike that broader deal late last year as part of the failed negotiations that led to a 35-day government shutdown.