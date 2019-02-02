It's the Perfect Time for Baby Boomers to Take Advantage of Social Security's Do-Over Clause

Few programs shoulder the importance that Social Security does. Each month, nearly 63 million people receive a benefit check, of whom 43.7 million are retired workers. Of these retirees, better than 60% rely on their payout to account for at least half of their income, with a third essentially leaning on the program for all of their income (90%-plus).

Even more telling, Social Security has done more than any social program to keep the elderly out of poverty. An analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that the elderly poverty rate with Social Security income is around 9%. Remove Social Security from the equation, and the elderly poverty rate would more than quadruple to north of 40%.

Two Social Security cards and two hundred dollar bills lying atop a payout card. More

Your claiming age has a big impact on your monthly and lifetime payout

Given how vital this program is, there's arguably no decision seniors will make that'll have a bigger impact on their financial well-being than their Social Security claiming decision.

As a refresher, there are four primary components that'll influence what the Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay you when you reach your full retirement age, as determined by your birth year. The first two factors are inextricably linked: your earnings history and work history. When determining your payout, the SSA will account for your 35 highest-earning, inflation-adjusted years. This is why you'll often hear the suggestion that you "work at least 35 years," because each year less of 35 worked will result in a $0 being averaged into your total. As you might expect, earning as much as you can, up to the maximum taxable earnings cap in a given year ($132,900 in 2019), and working at least 35 years, is one aspect to netting the highest payout possible.

The third factor that matters is one we have absolutely no control over: our birth year. Our birth year determines our full retirement age, or the age at which we become eligible to receive 100% of our monthly payout. The simple rule is that if you claim benefits prior to reaching your full retirement age, you're going to be accepting a permanent reduction in your monthly payout. Meanwhile, if you wait until after your full retirement age to begin taking benefits, you can actually receive more than 100%.

The fourth and final factor is your actual claiming age. Benefits can begin at age 62, or any point thereafter. There is, however, quite the incentive to hold off on taking your payout. Each year you hold off, your benefit will grow by approximately 8%, up until age 70. All things being equal -- i.e., same earnings history, work history, and birth year -- a retired worker claiming at age 70 could take home a 76% higher monthly payout than a retiree claiming at age 62.