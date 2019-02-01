'I plan to appeal': Carter Page's lawsuit that accused the DNC of terrorism is dismissed

WASHINGTON – A defamation lawsuit filed by former Trump aide Carter Page against the Democratic National Committee was thrown out on Thursday by a federal judge in Oklahoma.

The suit, which revolved around the infamous dossier compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, alleged that the DNC paid for the dossier as part of opposition research that made "extremely malicious and destructive falsehoods" about him. Page, who is representing himself, also made a number of charges in the lawsuit, including that the DNC's actions constituted as "act of terrorism" and racketeering.

U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton dismissed the suit, which was filed in Oklahoma, saying in his order that the court lacked jurisdiction over the case because both Page and the DNC do not have strong enough ties to the state as the DNC has only a state affiliate.

"This court lacks personal jurisdiction over defendants," Heaton wrote in the order. "Defendants motion to dismiss is therefore granted and this case is dismissed."

Page told USA TODAY he intends to appeal the decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

"I plan to appeal to the 10th Circuit," Page said in an email, adding he was traveling overseas but would appeal in February.

"More to follow, but there were key facts alleged in my pleadings which were not taken into account in today’s order" that address whether the court had jurisdiction, Page said.

Those targeted by the lawsuit, which along with the DNC included Democratic lawyers Marc Elias and Michael Sussman and their law firm Perkins Coie, argued in a November court filing that the lawsuit was not only frivolous but "bizarre."

"Defendants need not address Page’s bizarre and speculative narrative here because even if Page could state a viable legal claim based on the vague facts alleged, this decidedly is not the appropriate forum in which to do so," the DNC's defense lawyers wrote in a 46-page request to have Page's lawsuit dismissed.

Page’s suit claims that those individuals gave information reporters about Page's dealings with Russia. He blamed the DNC for the public release of the dossier, which alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The dossier was used in part to help launch the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a probe now led by speical counsel Robert Mueller.

