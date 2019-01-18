Here's How Presidential Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Would Tackle the Social Security Crisis

Ready or not, Social Security is just 15 years away from big trouble, according to the June-released Social Security Board of Trustees annual report.

Despite keeping more than 15 million retired workers out of poverty and providing nearly 63 million beneficiaries with a guaranteed monthly payout, Social Security's best days appear to be behind it. A number of ongoing demographic changes, which include the retirement of baby boomers, increased longevity over many decades, growing income inequality, and declining fertility rates, have pushed America's most important social program to an inflection point. Namely, in 2018, it was forecast to expend more than it collects in revenue for the first time since 1982.

What this inflection point really signifies is that the existing payout schedule isn't sustainable. As time passes, the program's net cash outflows are projected to increase in size. By 2034, just 15 years from now, Social Security's almost $2.9 trillion in excess cash is forecast to be completely exhausted. When this excess cash disappears, an across-the-board benefit cut of up to 21% may be necessary to sustain payouts for the decades to come.

Clearly something needs to be done to preserve Social Security. The question remains what that something is.

How would Elizabeth Warren fix Social Security?

Long-time Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently declared her candidacy for the Democratic Party presidential ticket in 2020, has a plan.

In September, Warren was one of a number of key lawmakers, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), to announce the creation of the Expand Social Security Caucus, which counted more than a dozen senators and more than 130 House members as supporters at the time. Rather than allowing growing income inequality to swing more benefits to the wealthy, Warren's proposals would focus on expanding benefits for those who need it most. Said Warren:

Social Security is a lifeline for seniors and Americans with disabilities. We won't let it be cut by one cent -- and instead we will fight to expand it. The rich and powerful have rigged our economy to make themselves richer, while working families face a massive retirement crisis. If this government really works for the people, it should protect and expand Social Security.

