'A punch in the nose for Boeing': Second fatal crash raises questions about plane's safety

The airplane model is the same. Some key circumstances are remarkably similar. And the outcome was equally tragic.

It’s no wonder, then, that a number of questions are being raised about the safety of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the plane involved in Sunday’s crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which nosedived to the ground outside the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board.

The accident drew immediate parallels to the Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air plane that plunged from the skies above Indonesia and into the Java Sea, killing all 189 passengers and crew members.

A new MAX 8, an upgraded, more fuel-efficient aircraft from Boeing’s popular 737 line, was also involved in that calamity. In both instances, the pilots tried to return to the airport a few minutes after takeoff but were not able to make it back. And both flights experienced drastic speed fluctuations during ascent.

But experts warn that doesn’t mean the reasons they plummeted were the same.

“As far comparing it to the Lion crash, that’s very tempting because the profile looks very similar, but that could be totally wrong. We’re really early in all of this,’’ said Robert Ditchey, a former Navy pilot and airline executive who’s now an aviation consultant.

“This is a punch in the nose for Boeing, but you can’t blame Boeing yet. You don’t know what happened. It may have nothing to do with the airplane itself. It may be a pure coincidence.’’

The cause of the Lion Air disaster is still being examined 4½ months later, but investigators are looking into whether an incorrect reading from a sensor activated an automatic command to lower the plane’s nose. The pilots tried unsuccessfully to reverse the command.

Boeing did not take the costly step of retraining pilots on that new feature of the flight control system when it introduced the MAX 8 in 2017, based on the argument that the new models flew essentially the same way as the familiar 737s. Pilots complained that neither the company, the airlines or the Federal Aviation Administration informed them of the change.

After the crash, Boeing sent out an advisory telling pilots how to override the software upgrade that created the problem.

On Sunday, the Chicago-based company said in statement it would contribute to the investigation in Addis Ababa.

“A Boeing technical team will be travelling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board,’’ the statement said.

In noting the likelihood the crashes had different causes, Ditchey pointed out there were reports of maintenance issues with the Lion Air plane before the fated Flight 610, but no such problems with the plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines, regarded as a reputable outfit with up-to-date equipment.

Plus, he found it inconceivable the same mistakes would be repeated after such a high-profile catastrophe.

“When an accident like this happens, every pilot who’s going to fly that model airplane or anything similar to it is extremely sensitive and keen to know what happened so it never happens again,’’ he said.