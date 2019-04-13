'Radicalized' couple behind viral AOC ad launches pro-socialism, Netflix-like service

Two filmmakers who gained national attention for making a campaign video for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are launching a pro-socialism media company.

DETROIT – A young Detroit couple who helped New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez win election last year as a Democratic Socialist are now launching a pro-socialism media company from their house.

Their company, Means TV, is an Internet-only streaming service that, for a monthly $10 subscription, would offer entertainment programming with "pro-worker" and "anti-capitalist" viewpoints, including original TV shows, talk shows, comedy sketches, reality TV and on-the-ground reporting.

The service is the brainchild of filmmakers Naomi Burton, 29, and Nick Hayes, 22, a girlfriend-boyfriend duo who gained national attention last year for producing a campaign video for Ocasio-Cortez that went viral and helped to propel the formerly unknown candidate to an upset Democratic primary victory.

Means TV began releasing preview videos last month and Burton and Hayes are aiming to raise $500,000 through the website by May 30. That amount could finance an initial year of programming, which would roll out late this year or early 2020, they said.

The service would use edgy VICE Media-style videos and a Netflix-type on-demand model to capture the attention of millennials and members of the younger Generation Z, who may feel dissatisfied with where they think society is headed and aren't familiar with other economic systems.

"Our future is almost guaranteed to be worse than the future of our parents (at our age), which is essentially the case now," Hayes said Tuesday in a interview at the house he and Burton rent, which for now is also Means TV's headquarters.

"When I talk to young people, especially those who have come from poverty, there is no hope for a better future," he said. "They know that the whole ‘I’m going to maybe be rich someday’ is a trap."

Burton and Hayes said they were both brought up in Democratic-voting households and over time lost faith in that political party's elected officials.

“I grew up with this idea that Democrats were morally right. And after 2016, I realized that they’re all full of (expletive) – it’s not true. After eight years of Obama, nothing happened, except things got worse," Burton said.

Rising popularity

Means TV's debut comes at a time of rising interest in socialism among Democrats, which is often traced to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign for president.

Some of Sanders' policy ideas that were once considered far left, such as Medicare for All, have since become mainstream in the Democratic Party.

Last summer, a nationwide Gallup poll found that 57% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents held a positive view of socialism with only 47% having a positive view of capitalism, down from 56% in 2016.

Means TV would join the recent wave of new streaming video services aimed at niche audiences.

One of those services, Vet TV, founded by a former U.S. Marine with a target audience of post-9/11 military veterans, produces a steady stream of new TV shows and comedy sketches with dark and irreverent humor.

The service launched in 2017 following a $300,000 Kickstarter fundraising campaign and an additional $300,000 in contributions from the founder and his parents, according to media reports. Vet TV subscribers pay $5 per month.

Vet TV did not respond to a comment request.

"It’s basically like the right-wing, pro-military version of what we’re trying to do," Hayes said, adding that they disavow the frequent crude jokes on the platform.