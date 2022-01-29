'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne dismissed from embezzlement, fraud lawsuit: court documents

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff's claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs," the court documents, filed Saturday, read.

Erika Jayne has been dismissed from Tom Girardi's embezzlement lawsuit. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jayne's attorney Evan Borges said he wants everyone to stop making accusations against Jayne "without evidence" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"After more than a year to find evidence, Edelson dismissed the Illinois action without prejudice as to Erika and EJ Global LLC," he said in the statement. "While Edelson retains the right to re-fie in California, the dismissal of Erika from the federal lawsuit that triggered bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi is extremely important . For example, the recent three-day evidentiary hearing in the Boeing case showed that Erika had ZERO role in what GK and Edelson discussed, did, and didn’t do, whether as between each other or as to their clients. In fact, I’m informed Erika’s name didn’t even come up at the hearing."

"I’d like to see Edelson and everyone else take the high road going forward and not make accusations against Erika without evidence,' he added. "We want Edelson to get the most complete picture of the evidence as possible, and have no issue with further investigation. But the truth matters. Here, the truth is that Erika had no role in the Lion Air dealings, actions, or inaction as between the attorneys and their clients, and she never received any of the Lion Air client settlement funds."

Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims back in December and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. One month prior, Jayne had filed for divorce.

Girardi, 82, and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

Jayne recently fired back at a motion from a bankruptcy trustee who is demanding the reality TV star return $750,000 pair of earrings that were gifted to her by Girardi.

EJ Global LLC was also dismissed, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Jayne's attorney told Fox News Digital in a statement that the singer and actress "innocently" received the earrings from her ex and is being roped into the investigation for his alleged crimes.

"I am disturbed by everyone jumping to conclusions about Erika, who is innocent, and trying to blame her for the actions of others," the statement from Jayne’s lawyer, Evan Borges, says.

"If the law matters, the trustee’s motion is completely out of bounds. Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now-estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband."

Jayne has been embroiled in scandal since her estranged husband was accused of embezzling $2 million. Jen Lowery /SUG Backgrid

The trustee claimed in new court documents filed Tuesday that Girardi bought the lavish jewelry in 2007 using funds skimmed from a trust account represented by his firm, Girardi Keese (GK), according to TMZ .

The documents further allege the purchase was simply justified as "cost" on the account. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. She and the lawyer had been married over 20 years.

Fox News Digital's Julius Young contributed to this report.