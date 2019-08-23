What's Really Going to Drive Carvana's Growth

There's a lot to like about Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) from both a consumer and investor standpoint. It offers car buyers a pressure- and dealership-free environment with no salespeople or haggling, and a quick and easy website purchasing platform. The company will even deliver your vehicle or let you pick it up at a unique car vending machine.

On the other side of the equation, investors surely love Carvana: The stock has soared over 600% since its initial public offering and recently notched its 22nd consecutive quarter of triple-digit revenue growth.

Let's discuss the most important part of Carvana's growth currently, the negative aspects that come with explosive growth, and what's going to drive the top and bottom lines as the company eventually slows its number of market entries.

First things first

The most important measure of Carvana's growth currently is the number of retail units sold. Every one sold opens up multiple revenue streams besides the original sale, including finance receivables if consumers use Carvana's financing services, sales of vehicle service contracts (VSCs) and gap-waiver coverage for insurance, and the sale of vehicles acquired from trade-ins.

Because retail-unit growth drives the business, the obvious way to grow revenue is by expanding into untapped markets. Carvana opened its initial market in Atlanta in 2013 before entering two additional markets in 2014 and six in 2015, but has recently accelerated its rate of expansion, entering 52 markets during the first half of 2019 to reach a total of 137.

A nine story Carvana vending machine.

One of Carvana's car vending machines. Image source: Carvana.

As Carvana continues to enter new markets, its results have soared. During the second quarter, its retail units sold jumped 95%, pushing revenue 108% higher to $986 million.

The downside of such rapid expansion is that it comes at a steep cost. While Carvana's top line is moving higher, its second-quarter net loss also increased 25%. Its cash pile has dwindled from $172.7 million at the end of 2017 to $78.9 million at the end of 2018, and $40 million at the end of the second quarter 2019.

Increasing costs and a dwindling cash pile led to Carvana diluting shareholders with secondary offerings. On April 30, 2018, it offered 6.6 million shares of Class A common stock at $27.50 per share, generating roughly $172.3 million; another 4.2 million shares offered at $65 on May 24, 2019, generated roughly $258.8 million. Carvana also took on $250 million in senior notes due in 2023.

So far, investors have accepted the widening net losses and share dilution as its market expansion has sent revenue soaring. But eventually the number of new markets will slow, and growth on the top and bottom lines will need to come from somewhere else -- and there's good news on that front.

Growth from multiple avenues

With so much focus on Carvana's new markets, investors often overlook incremental sales and market-share gains in existing locations.

A graphic emphasizing Carvana's market penetration is accelerated in recent market entries.