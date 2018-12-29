'I really want a mom': 24-year-old asks former school resource officer to adopt her

INDIANAPOLIS — Shay Roberson quickly typed the words into her phone. She knew she would never be able to say them out loud.

"Can you think about adopting me one day?" she asked via text. "I really want a mom."

The Indiana native's early dream of reuniting with her biological family had faded long before she aged out of the foster care system. Now, at 24 years old, Shay wondered if she might have another chance at a family.

Shay sent the text to Ginnie Wing, her former school resource officer. Wing, now the police chief of Brownsburg Community School Corp., was already Shay's safe place, her emotional support system and the person she never wanted to let down.

Shay wanted Wing to be more.

Shay looked at the text she had sent, and panicked. She quickly fired off another: "You don't have to respond just think about it."

'She was just a dope person'

Shay met Wing as a sixth-grader at East Middle School in Brownsburg.

It was the first time Shay had ever seen a female police officer. And the first time she'd met an officer she liked.

"My only interactions with police officers were always bad," Shay recalled, "so whether they were coming to my house or, you know, in my neighborhood or removing me from my parents."

Shay and two of her sisters entered the child welfare system in 2005, when Shay was 11 years old. Their mother was addicted to crack cocaine, Shay said.

She and her siblings bounced from home to home, mostly living with relatives. They'd return to their mother only to be removed again. And the family kept growing. Eventually, there were six of them in the child welfare system — Shay and five siblings.

A relative adopted Shay's siblings, but not her. She lived in nearly a dozen foster care placements in 10 years.

Shay's relationships with school officials represented the only constant in her life. A group of teachers, counselors and others supported her in and out of the classroom. They made signs and cheered during her basketball games. They attended her poetry club gatherings.

In the beginning, Wing mingled with Shay and other students during lunch in the cafeteria. She'd ask Shay if she was staying out of trouble. She'd talk about her love of children and her desire to have more.

"I just always thought she was pretty cool," Shay recalled. "I don’t know, she was just a dope person."

'Unsung hero'

Wing and Shay briefly lost touch when Shay moved to a foster home outside of the Brownsburg school district.

But soon Shay was back and, by the end of her junior year at Brownsburg High School, Shay was wandering into Wing's school office almost every day. She saw Wing as "heaven sent" and an "unsung hero" — someone who does a lot but doesn’t really get noticed.

Wing and other school officials could see Shay struggling. They made themselves available to the teen and rooted for her success.

Ginnie Wing, chief of school police in Brownsburg, More

Wing and Anna Coyne, a school counselor, threw Shay a graduation party and helped her move into her dorm room at Indiana University in Bloomington.

There was a parent meeting after the move-in.

"Are you guys going to stay?" Shay asked.

Wing said she and Coyne were trying to support Shay without overstepping. They told Shay they'd stay if she wanted them to. She did.

"You know they're all going to think you're my white moms," Shay said. "Come on!"

Wing laughed, remembering the conversation. "That's her way," Wing said. "She just pulls people in like that."

'She's hard not to love'

When neither of Shay's biological parents could attend IU’s Family Weekend because they were incarcerated, Wing filled that role. During the holidays, Shay joined Wing's family for dinner.