What's in the Republican immigration bill, and why Democrats oppose it

Senate Republicans are pushing ahead with a 1,300-page funding bill that would give President Donald Trump the $5.7 billion he wants for an expansion of the southern border wall, grant temporary protections for "Dreamers" and finally end the longest government shutdown in history.

Democrats have called the bill dead on arrival, but only partly because it includes Trump's full request for wall funding. They say the protections for Dreamers are not nearly enough, and complain that the bill was stuffed with unrelated, anti-immigration measures that would dramatically expand immigration enforcement in the U.S. and cut back the ability of foreigners to request asylum.

Republicans call the bill a reasonable compromise to end the partial government shutdown that makes a sound investment toward border security. Democrats call it a "Trojan horse" that provides only short-term help for Dreamers in exchange for long-term threats against them.

A senior Department of Homeland Security official said on Tuesday that the bill, which was crafted by Senate Republicans with help from the Trump administration, was a "starting point" that is open for negotiation.

"We have no illusions that we have drafted the world’s first perfect piece of legislation, and we would be happy to have conversations with Democrats and anybody who would like to come to the table and talk about ways to improve this legislation and find a consensus to pass it," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the details of the bill.

As both sides debate the bill this week ahead of a possible vote in the Senate, here's a look at the key provisions in the Republican immigration bill:

Temporary reprieve for Dreamers

When he delivered a speech from the White House on Saturday, Trump said he was trying to "break the logjam" of the shutdown by giving temporary deportation protections to more than a million immigrants.

The first group would be roughly 700,000 Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children who have qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, known as DACA. Trump tried to end the program in 2017, but was blocked by federal courts. The Supreme Court this week did not decide whether it will take the case, leaving DACA recipients in legal limbo.

The second group is more than 300,000 foreigners who have been legally living and working in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, many for more than two decades, as their countries recover from natural disasters and armed conflicts. Six countries, which represent 98 percent of the TPS population, have been cut from the program, each given a deadline to leave the U.S. That decision has also been blocked by federal courts, leaving TPS recipients in their own legal limbo.

Demonstrators urging the Democratic Party to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program rally outside the office of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Los Angeles in January. More

Democrats have floated the idea of giving Trump money for his border wall as part of a deal that includes a pathway to citizenship for DACA and TPS recipients, but the Republican bill would only grant them "provisional protected status" for up to three years.

It costs $495 to renew one's DACA status, and the bill would require a similar payment for "provisional protected status." But the bill would add an additional $500 "security fee" that would be paid to the Department of Homeland Security.

The bill also places new requirements on recipients of the temporary protections, such as having an income higher than 125 percent of the federal poverty level and has not engaged in sexual harassment.

New wall funding

At the core of the bill is Trump's long-standing request for $5.7 billion to build new barriers along the southern border and replace portions that are crumbling.