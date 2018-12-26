New Year's Resolution: 'Make Nominations for the Georgia Legal Awards'

(Photo: hin255/Shutterstock.com)



The Daily Report will honor professional excellence across the Georgia legal community with its 2019 Georgia Legal Awards. The winners will be recognized online, in the newspaper and at an event in June.



Below are summaries of the awards and their criteria. For complete information about the Georgia awards—and to submit nominations, which are due Feb. 21—go to this website.



The following categories of awards are open to lawyers from all sizes of firms and organizations:



Attorney of the Year: A Georgia lawyer who in 2018 had the biggest impact on the law or the Georgia legal community or who did the most to advance the cause of justice.



Lifetime Achievement: Honors anyone living who has left a lasting imprint on the legal community of Georgia.



On the Rise: Lawyers under the age of 40 who have wielded influence in their practice areas in Georgia and beyond.



In-House Department of the Year: Legal departments that in 2018 excelled in any or all of these areas: litigation, transactions, outside counsel management, pro bono and community service, diversity and quality of life, technology and information systems, and corporate compliance.



In-House Impact: An in-house lawyer who had a significant accomplishment in 2018.



Distinguished Leaders: Lawyers who achieved impressive results in 2018 and demonstrated clear leadership skills that helped them achieve those results.



Best Mentors: Lawyers who have helped less-experienced colleagues become better lawyers.



Best Social Mediators: Lawyers whose social media educates and, responsibly, entertains lawyers about the practice and the community.



Most-Effective Deal-makers: These deal-makers get repeat business for how they achieve their clients’ goals so that both sides sign on the dotted lines.



Litigation Teams of the Year (Midsize--31 to 199 lawyers; Small—1 to 30 lawyers), in these categories: General, Insurance, IP, Labor, Products Liability, Specialty Practice, Personal Injury, White Collar and Appellate.



Firms with more than 200 lawyers will compete in the American Lawyer Industry Awards.