New Year's resolutions we'd like to see

IN 2019, I RESOLVE TO ...
… hurry up and finish my report! — Special counsel Robert Mueller
… keep my hands off Mueller’s report. — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker
… tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. — Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos
… start telling the truth about everything — except Santa Claus and the tooth fairy! — President Donald Trump
… wear a jacket emblazoned with the words of President George H.W. Bush: “Message, I care.” — First lady Melania Trump
… stop wearing the MAGA hat. — Kanye West
… crawl into an underground bunker. — The Hawaii emergency management official who mistakenly sent out a missile alert
… download the LastPass app. — Hawaii Gov. David Ige, who took 17 minutes to inform residents there was no missile threat because he didn’t know his Twitter password
… lose my Twitter password. — Roseanne Barr, Elon Musk and others too numerous to mention
… make “Stayin’ Alive” my fight song. — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85
… avoid keggers. — Supreme Court Justice Brett (“I like beer”) Kavanaugh
… make way for a younger generation. — House Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi, 78, Steny Hoyer, 79, and James Clyburn, 78
… avoid used mattresses. — Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
… ride off into the sunset on the horse that brung me. — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke
… drive off into the sunset. — Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, charged with violating financial laws by underreporting his pay by $44 million
... sell the Redskins! — Dan Snyder, owner of the endlessly mediocre Washington NFL team
... buy the Redskins! — Ted Leonsis, owner of the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals NHL team
... lose the scissors. — Referee Alan Maloney, who forced a New Jersey high school wrestler to get his dreadlocks cut
… make up my damn mind. — Indecisive bachelor Arie Luyendyk
… get more exposure than my lawyer, Michael Avenatti. — Stormy Daniels
… get marriage counseling from Mary Matalin and James Carville. — Kellyanne and George Conway
… get frisked before I bust moves on the dance floor. — Chase Bishop, the off-duty FBI agent whose gun discharged during a backflip, injuring another patron
Happy New Year!
