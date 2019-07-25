If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks

If you are retired, you have likely shifted from building your nest egg to living off your assets. That means you probably gravitate toward stocks that offer a mixture of safety and yield. Right now you can find those features, to varying degrees, in energy industry stalwarts ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and, for the more adventurous, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP). Here's a primer on why retirees should consider buying these three energy stocks.

1. An integrated giant

Exxon is by far the best option for conservative investors. It's one of the largest and most diversified energy companies on the planet, with assets spanning the upstream (drilling), midstream, and downstream (chemicals and refining) sectors. The company has increased its dividend every year for an incredible 37 consecutive years, a record that none of its direct peers can match. And it offers a fat 4.6% or so yield.

The word yield spelled out with dice sitting atop stacks of coins More

Image source: Getty Images.

Before jumping in, though, you need to keep in mind that oil and natural gas are the driving force behind Exxon's results. Its downstream operations, which tend to benefit from low oil prices, can offset an oil price decline to some degree, but don't provide complete protection. And then there's the fact that Exxon's oil production has been in decline for a few years. That, however, appears to be turning for the better as a large drilling program has begun to bear fruit.

The company's balance sheet, meanwhile, is among the strongest in the energy sector. Long-term debt is less than 10% of the capital structure, which is low for any company in any industry. And, more important, it means Exxon can afford to keep investing in its business (the current capital plan runs through 2025) while still supporting its dividend -- even if oil prices are weak.

2. A temporary slowdown

Limited partnership Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, with a size and scale that few peers can match. Its collection of assets include pipelines, storage, processing facilities, transportation assets, and ports. It is a vital link between where energy gets produced and where it finally gets used. The key here is that most of Enterprise's business is fee-based. That means that demand for energy is far more important than the prices of oil and gas, and the various products into which they get turned.

This leads to very consistent cash flows and the ability to support a robust distribution. Enterprise's distribution yield is currently 5.8%, backed by 22 years of annual dividend increases. To keep that streak growing, the partnership has $5 billion worth of construction projects underway. The distribution, meanwhile, was covered by 1.6 times in 2018. That needs a little explanation, since 1.2 times is considered strong coverage in the midstream space.