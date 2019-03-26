'We've lost so many': Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland shooting survivors struggle with suicide, guilt

LITTLETON, Colorado – The destruction and devastation of a mass shooting lingers long after the immediate incident, tearing apart families, friendships and communities as survivors struggle with guilt, loss and post-traumatic stress.

Columbine school shooting survivor Zach Cartaya, 37, knows that all too well.

He lost 12 classmates and a coach on that April day nearly 20 years ago, and suicide deaths have claimed more of his friends over the intervening years.

"These things ripple out. A stone drops in a pond and it all ripples out. And I understand that better now than when I was younger," Cartaya said. "We've lost so many people along the way: that isolation, that grief, that anger manifests in the worst possible ways. It's awful, it's devastating, but unfortunately it's not shocking."

In the weeks and months following the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting, a slain student’s mother died by suicide, as did a student whose best friend was killed. At the time, there was little available in the way of formalized counseling for trauma survivors, and a massive stigma against getting help, experts say.

Monday brought fresh grief for Cartaya and others like him who now work with trauma survivors: The father of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead by apparent suicide in Newtown, Connecticut, police confirmed. Jeremy Richman's death came after the apparent suicide deaths this month of a current and a former student who both survived the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Investigators say Richman, 49, was found in his office at the Avielle Foundation, the nonprofit named in his daughter's honor. The foundation worked to reduce violence and increase community compassion following the shooting death of Avielle Richman, 6, in the school massacre that left 28 dead.

"He was one of the strongest people I've ever met," said Cartaya, who met Richman shortly after the Sandy Hook shooting. "He tried to make lemonade out of those lemons, as best they could."

Experts say there’s a sad connection between mass trauma, especially those involving children, and subsequent suicide deaths in a community. Nationally, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people aged 10-34, according to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, and adolescents are particularly at risk because they're often facing school and relationship-related stress for the first time.

"Without a doubt, it has an indelible effect on the community," said criminologist Scott Bonn, who writes the "Wicked Deeds" crime blog for Psychology Today. "There's just this lingering collective sense of grief and pain."

Cartaya said he's struggled with suicidal thoughts for years, and nearly took his life four years ago following a breakup. His mom intervened, and he said years of counseling also helped him move forward. Cartaya is the co-founder of The Rebels Project, a non-profit that connects trauma survivors with each other and with professional counseling. It's named for the Columbine High School mascot.

Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis credits counseling with saving lives in the aftermath of every shooting and mass trauma in the past two decades. When the Columbine shooting occurred, he said, many people saw the need for counseling as a weakness. But like with a broken arm, you can't just "wish" yourself better, he said -- it takes skill from a trained professional.

“There’s so many people who think they need to do this on their own. And there is so much help and support. That’s what’s so frustrating," he said. "The most important thing is to provide support systems for people, not matter what that looks like."

DeAngelis also said he worries about the role social media plays in amplifying hateful voices. While Columbine's survivors were mercifully spared the horror and re-victimization, Sandy Hook and Parkland survivors have faced massive online criticism, including from people who falsely claim the shootings were faked.

While there's no clear-cut link between mass shootings and subsequent suicide deaths, experts say trauma in general can exacerbate pre-existing challenges. April Foreman, a licensed psychologist who serves on the American Association of Suicidology's board of directors, said there's always a risk that suicidal behavior in one person increases the suicidal behavior of others.