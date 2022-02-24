'Rust' cinematographer's husband 'angry' Alec Baldwin won't take 'responsibility' for Halyna Hutchins' death

The husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer shot and killed on the set of "Rust," says it's absurd Alec Baldwin won't accept responsibility for her death.

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matthew Hutchins explained to NBC News' "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb during an interview that airs Thursday.

"But gun safety was not the only problem on that set," Hutchins added. "There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties."

Hutchins was referring to an interview Baldwin did with ABC News, during which Baldwin spoke about what happened on the set of "Rust" Oct. 21.

The actor did not take responsibility for the death of Hutchins during the interview, although he detailed the moment the gun discharged while in his hand.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me," Baldwin said at the time.

"Watching him I just felt so angry," Hutchins told Kotb. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun and emphasized that he believed the gun was empty.

Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins had been setting up for a shot in which the actor was supposed to draw the gun and point it at the camera. While standing next to the camera, the cinematographer was "guiding" Baldwin on where to point the gun, he said during his tell-all interview.

"The gun wasn't meant to be fired in that angle," he confirmed at the time.

Alec Baldwin has claimed he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of "Rust." Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

Lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Matthew Hutchins and his son Feb. 15. The lawsuit names as defendants Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" as well as "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins, according to the family's lawyers.

The Hutchins family is suing for punitive damages and funeral and burial expenses, among other costs to be determined at trial.

"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live," the lawsuit states, "and the defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."

The lawsuit "seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death."

Other crew members who worked on the set of "Rust" have filed lawsuits of their own.