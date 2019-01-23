'A Senseless Criminal Doing a Senseless Crime.' At Least 5 People Are Dead After a Mass Shooting at a Florida Bank

A gunman killed at least five people at a Florida bank branch before he barricaded himself inside Wednesday, police said.

Zephen Xaver, 21, is in custody following the shooting, which happened about 12:30 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Fla., according to authorities.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund called Xaver a “senseless criminal doing a senseless crime,” during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Following the initial 911 call, officers unsuccessfully attempted to get the Xaver to leave the bank. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team entered the building and continued negotiating with him. The Xaver later surrendered to the SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sebring, a city of 10,000, is about 90 miles southeast of Tampa in the center of the state.

Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell spoke to Fox 13 shortly after the shooting.

“We are a county of 100,000 people and it’s a small tight-knit community. This is going to go down in history as a horrific event for our community,” he said.

Aerial footage from local TV shows what appear to be the doors of the bank branch smashed in.

LIVE: SkyFOX is over the SunTurst in Sebring where police say a suspect has surrendered: https://t.co/7P2jcAjK5H pic.twitter.com/mWARWZb5jX — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) January 23, 2019

Police advised co-workers and family members of those who were at SunTrust Bank on Wednesday to go to Inn on the Lakes, specifying that only colleagues and family were to report there.

Florida representatives said they were briefed on the shooting. Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Wednesday that he’d spoken to authorities regarding the shooting.

Spoke to both Sheriff Paul Blackman and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the tragic shooting in Sebring and offered all the support they may need. Casey and I are praying for the victims and their families. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2019

Florida Sen. Rick Scott tweeted that he had been updated on the incident.

I just spoke with Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman to get an update on the shooting in Sebring, FL.



Follow @HighCoSheriff for continued updates. Ann and I are sending prayers to those involved. https://t.co/CQg6zJxmT2



— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 23, 2019

Two schools in the area — Kindergarten Learning Center and Fred Wild Elementary School — were operating on heightened security as a result of the possible shooting.