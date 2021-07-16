'Skin' producer Dillon D. Jordan indicted for allegedly operating prostitution business, money laundering

Dillon D. Jordan, a Hollywood producer known for movies like "Skin" and "The Kindergarten Teacher," has been indicted for allegedly running a prostitution business and laundering money.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, he allegedly operated his business throughout America and abroad from at least 2010 to sometime in 2017.

The Hollywood figure has been accused of sending images of the sex workers he employed to potential clients and discussing the price of prostitution services over email, while also overseeing travel arrangements for women to engage in prostitution.

Additionally, the documents state that Jordan, who was indicted under various aliases, "primarily managed the finances of the prostitution busines [sic.] through two front companies incorporated in California, including a purported party and event planning company … and movie production company."

Multiple bank accounts were allegedly opened in the name of both companies, where he is said to have held money and operated transactions from for the prostitution business. According to the docs, checks written to sex workers were occasionally "further disguised" as "modeling fees, appearance fees, consulting fees, massage therapy fees, and house party fees, among other things."

"It was part and an object of the conspiracy that DILLON JORDAN, a/k/a Daniel Jordan, a/k/a Daniel Maurice Hatton, a/k/a Daniel Bohler, the defendant, and others known and unknown, would and did knowingly transport individuals in interstate and foreign commerce, with the intent that such individuals engage in prostitution and in any sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense …" the docs read.

Dillon was also accused of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing prostitutes to travel for their jobs.

The docs call for the producer to "forfeit to the United States … any and all property, real and personal, constituting or derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of said offense; and any and all property, real or personal, that was used or intended to be used to commit or [facilitate] the commission of said offense, including but not limited to a sum of money in United States currency representing the amount of property involved in said offense and proceeds traceable to the commission of said offense."

Should any of the property obtained by proceeds from the alleged venture not be handed over for any reason, the court will seek forfeiture of other property of equal value.

Per the docs, he faces charges of conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and concealment money laundering.

The Mann Act is aimed at stopping prostitution and human trafficking.

Dillon's most recent producing credit was attached to the film "One Nation Under God," starring Kevin Sorbo and Antonia Sabato Jr., about a student advocating for his religion when a presidential candidate visits his school.

Reps for Jordan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.