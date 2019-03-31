'SNL' mocks Jussie Smollett in sketch that doubts his innocence. Did it go too far?

Jussie Smollett took two comedic hits Saturday night.

First Chris Rock went after him at the NAACP Image Awards.

Then "Saturday Night Live" devoted a sketch to how they imagined Smollett's meetings with Fox executives are going these days.

And it's not flattering.

In the sketch, Smollett (played by Chris Redd) is two hours late to the meeting, as his manager (host Sandra Oh) makes excuses and Fox execs (Kate McKinnon, Mikey Day) and "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels (Kenan Thompson) get more annoyed by the second.

"Jussie Smollett was a victim!" insists Oh.

"Oh, please," retorts McKinnon.

Then Redd walks in wearing a red MAGA hat.

"Guys, you are not going to believe what just happened to me," Redd says. "I got attacked again!" He promptly digs through a shopping bag that holds Crest White Strips, the letters KKK and a Teletubby. "The killer left me a bunch of clues!"

"What killer?" asks an exasperated McKinnon.

"You're still alive, Jussie," retorted another exec, played by Day.

"Only because I fought back, because I’m the gay Mike Tyson," insists Redd.

Oh, as his manager, eventually fires him.

Reaction on Twitter following the sketch airing was largely negative.

"Oh man," tweeted @Isirikul.

Tweeter @lisa_lisab7426 called it in "bad taste."

Not impressed by the @SNL skit about Jussie Smollett. In my opinion it was in bad taste. — 🌿 🌸 Lili B 🌸🌿 (@lisa_lisab7426) March 31, 2019

The sketch was "trash as hell. And it's so easy to make fun of. FAIL," said @ramdas69___.

Jussie Smollet scene was trash as hell. And it’s so easy to make fun of. FAIL #SNL — Ramanan 🇬🇾 (@ramdas69___) March 31, 2019

The sketch was "cringeworthy" and "not really funny" wrote @bookangel224.

The Jussie Smollet skit was cringeworthy! Not really funny. #SNL — Jael Fogle (@bookangel224) March 31, 2019

But some found it funny.

"This Jussie Smollett skit is hilarious!!!" wrote @TerpGrad01.

This Jussie Smollett skit is hilarious!!! #SNL — TripleR 🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) March 31, 2019

"lmaoooo" laughed @MrGChristopher.

lmaoooo @ this SNL Jussie skit — Zion Williams (@MrGChristopher) March 31, 2019

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' mocks Jussie Smollett in sketch that doubts his innocence. Did it go too far?