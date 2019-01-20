Talk about generational warfare.

"Saturday Night Live," which at one time brought you "The Millennials" soap opera-themed sketch, now has another too-real sketch about the generation. In a sketch early on in Saturday's Rachel Brosnahan-hosted episode, the series lampooned the wide generational gap between millennials and baby boomers.

Kenan Thompson hosted a fake game show called "Millennial Millions" where millennials like Brosnahan's 26-year-old freelancer for Google without benefits and Pete Davidson's 25-year-old Burger King intern (with a master's degree) got to compete for prizes like money, health insurance and debt relief. But don't get excited too quickly! Those pesky baby boomers will come by with their home ownership and debt-free college degrees, and try to take those prizes and give a lecture at the same time. If the millennials can make it without interrupting the boomers, they get to keep the prize.

Most millennials watching will be laughing and then just crying deeply while looking at their student loan payments.

More: Pete Davidson appears to joke about Instagram post that prompted wellness check

Related: 'SNL' pokes at Trump with shutdown-themed 'Deal or No Deal'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' pits millennials against baby boomers in hilariously sad game-show sketch