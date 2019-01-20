'SNL' pokes at Trump with shutdown-themed 'Deal or No Deal'

"Saturday Night Live" is trying to get its version of President Trump to end the government shutdown, through "the only format (Trump) can understand," Kenan Thompson's Steve Harvey said. "A TV game show with women holding briefcases.”

The cast of "SNL" rang in the first episode of the new year with a parody of the recently revived "Deal or No Deal" mashed with the month-long partial government shutdown.

Hosted by Thompson's ever-present Harvey, the opening sketch version of "Deal" involved various members of Congress – from Kate McKinnon as Nancy Pelosi to Leslie Jones as Maxine Waters – offering Trump deals to end the shutdown in the game show's trademark suitcases.

Alec Baldwin's Trump turns down every single deal, including pastrami sandwiches, a billion dollars and calling Pelosi his mommy, before finally accepting one – from Pete Davidson in a Clemson shirt offering "hamberders."

