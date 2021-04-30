'Squad' Dem Cori Bush praises St. Louis' 'historic' vote to 'defund' police

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan Phillips
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As St. Louis moved to eliminate millions in police funding, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., applauded the ‘historic’ vote to ‘defund’ police.

"Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic. It marks a new future for our city," Bush said in a statement.

"For decades, our city funneled more and more money into our police department under the guise of public safety, while massively underinvesting in the resources that will truly keep our communities safe, the ‘Squad’ member continued.

"But even as more and more money has gone into policing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to be the deadliest police force in the nation, year after year — all while violence in our communities continues to skyrocket."

Reports show that St. Louis police were responsible for more killings per capita any of the 100 largest police departments, with about 18 people killed by police per million residents, according to a report by Arch City Defenders. But St. Louis also frequently ranks as among the most dangerous cities in America and suffered 194 homicides in 2019.

CORI BUSH DEFENDS RIOT AT ST LOUIS CITY JAIL

Mayor Tishaura Jones proposed a move that would cut $4 million from the St. Louis Police Department and eliminate 98 vacant officer positions. The plan passed the Board of Estimate and Apportionment 2-1 and now goes to the Board of Alderman, the legislative body of the city, for hearings and possible amendments, before it’s set to take effect July 1.

The plan moves $4 million out of the $171 million police budget to be used for affordable housing, homeless services, a victims’ support program, and civil rights enforcement.

200 SEATTLE POLICE OFFICERS QUIT OVER LAST YEAR

Jones said that under the proposal, no police officers will lose their jobs. The budget leaves about 50 vacant positions in place, mostly to account for the nearly 40 cadets who are currently in the police academy. The positions that are being cut have been vacant for at least 12 years, according to Jones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The people have demanded a new approach to community safety — and from the Mayor’s office to the Halls of Congress, we were elected to deliver one. We have a mandate to fully fund our social services. To invest in our communities, not criminalize them. To end police violence. To provide alternatives to police like unarmed mental health professionals or social workers to respond to crisis calls," Bush said.

Recommended Stories

  • Legislature fixes college athletes’ compensation fumble in final minutes of session

    After a mad legislative scramble, Florida college athletes may be able to profit off their name, image and likeness this summer after all.

  • From Quincy Carter to Taco Charlton, Jerry Jones’ best draft day ‘winners’ | Opinion

    Looking back at some of Dallas Cowboys’ owner/GM Jerry Jones’ best quotes from the NFL Drafts.

  • Why Vin Diesel Almost Didn’t Take the Dom Toretto Role in ‘The Fast and the Furious’

    Vin Diesel almost turned down the role of Dom Toretto in 'The Fast and the Furious' and tells the story of how he eventually ended up starring in the movie.

  • NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract challenges

    U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk's SpaceX to halt work under a contract it won to develop a lunar spacecraft, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday. NASA's decision means SpaceX has to stop any work specifically related to the moon program contract until the GAO makes a ruling, expected Aug. 4 at the latest. A SpaceX spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • UPDATE 1-California Disneyland re-opens but you can't hug Mickey Mouse

    Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" was opened only to California residents and capacity was limited to 25% to allow for social distancing. "It was just really nice to be back around all the energy, and the cast members were so welcoming," said Lauren England, one of the first day visitors.

  • At funeral of Black teen shot by Ohio police in melee, eulogies, appeals for unity

    The funeral for a Black teenager shot by police as she wielded a knife during a melee in Columbus, Ohio, last week drew family, friends and elected officials on Friday who delivered eulogies, appeals for unity and calls for an overhaul of policing. In her final moments, captured on widely seen police videos, Ma'Khia Bryant could be seen lunging at two people with a knife as officers arrived at a chaotic scene in which several people were fighting in front of her foster home. "She enjoyed sharing her opinions," her cousin, Don Bryant, said from a pulpit above her casket.

  • Kamala Harris agrees with Tim Scott that America not a 'racist country' but says must 'speak truth' on racism

    Vice President Kamala Harris agreed with Sen. Tim Scott that "America is not a racist country" but said it's key be honest about its racist history.

  • Judge in Brown video case has history of pro-law enforcement, anti-media social posts

    Judge Jeffery B. Foster ruled this week that the media did not have standing to win the release of body cam footage in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

  • Prince William And Kate Middleton's Sweetest Moments

    In honor of their tenth wedding anniversary, William and Kate released two sweet new photos of them as a couple taken at Kensington Palace. Kate's famous engagement ring, which originally belonged to Princess Diana, was featured prominently in the photos. Shortly before their 10th anniversary, Will and Kate returned to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, to visit a vaccination clinic.

  • Pro-Trump web forums are abuzz with directions to forge Covid vaccine cards

    Vaccination card fraud is percolating online, leading the CDC to ask states to remove online versions.

  • DraftKings Stock Got a New Buy Rating. It Still Fell.

    (DKNG) stock’s recent skid continued Friday even though the sports betting firm won over another analyst. Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker launched coverage on (DKNG) stock with Buy rating and $75 price target. DraftKings shares have fallen about 24% from its March highs, which are just short of Baker’s fresh target.

  • Scenes from Trump’s Life After the White House: Golf, Meetings with Lawmakers and (Perhaps) Less TV

    Donald and Melania Trump have spent most of their time since leaving Washington, D.C., in their private Florida club where the former president welcomes Republican lawmakers

  • Becky Hammon Says That She's 'Ready' to Become the Head Coach of an NBA Team: 'Take a Chance'

    "People don't like doing something new and different. It's uncomfortable. It takes massive amount of risk," Becky Hammon said

  • How about a nice, cold beer... in a prison?

    Despite its long history as, well, a prison, Eastern State Penitentiary prides itself on its 200-year tradition of carceral reform. It was the first prison to refer to itself as a “penitentiary,” implying that it encouraged inmates to think about their crimes and feel bad about them while they performed labor to prepare for their re-entry into society. It had heat and running water before the White House did. There was a baseball diamond. The governor of Pennsylvania once donated a dog to increase inmate morale.

  • Baseball-Sized Hail Reported in Central Oklahoma

    A hailstorm moved across central Oklahoma on the evening of April 28, with reports of baseball-sized hail in the area.This footage was captured by Twitter user @Bwellstx1, who said she took it in Norman. The National Weather Service reported the hailstorm was “destructive” and produced hail as large, if not larger, as baseballs. Credit: @Bwellstx1 via Storyful

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's family says goodbye to slain 16-year-old at emotional funeral

    The service is the third funeral since December that the First Church of God in Columbus has hosted for families of Black people fatally shot by police.

  • Damaging Hail Falls on Fort Worth

    Residents in north and central Texas were advised to seek shelter on Wednesday night, April 28, as storms producing hail around two inches in diameter moved through.Footage taken by Damon Kirk McMurdo shows heavy hail falling on his home in Fort Worth. The National Weather Service said it had received reports of two- to three-inch hail.A tornado watch was in effect initially through early Thursday morning. The warning was cancelled later that night, but authorities still cautioned locals to remain vigilant as the threat of hail storms remained. Credit: Damon Kirk McMurdo via Storyful

  • Meghan McCain decries Tim Scott jabs as ‘racist,’ calls him to run for president

    The View co-host Meghan McCain said she was “disgusted” by those who called South Carolina Senator Tim Scott an “Uncle Tom,” following his Republican rebuttal speech to President Joe Biden‘s joint address to Congress Wednesday evening. Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, was excoriated on Twitter following his remarks in which he asserted that despite personally experiencing the “pain of discrimination,” America is “not a racist country.”

  • Broward schools top lawyer files motion to dismiss charges against her

    The lawyer for Broward Public Schools’ general counsel filed a motion Friday to dismiss her April 15 indictment on a felony charge of disclosing statewide grand jury proceedings.

  • President Biden's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the progress made by the Biden administration in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. She also speaks to Dr. Patrice Harris, former American Medical Association President and CEO of eMed, to discuss current vaccinination levels and what the future holds with progress against COVID-19.