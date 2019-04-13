'Star Wars': Actors are psyched for Rey, Poe and Finn to team up in 'Rise of Skywalker'

CHICAGO - Han, Luke and Leia will always be “Star Wars” legends, but “The Rise of Skywalker” wraps up the current trilogy with another iconic trio by emphasizing their team spirit.

In “The Force Awakens,” youngsters Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) had instant chemistry from meeting on Jakku and being blasted into an intergalactic war between the Resistance and the First Order, and obviously there was the cool bromance between Finn and X-Wing pilot extraordinaire Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). But “The Last Jedi” mostly had them on separate missions: Rey going off to find Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Finn teaming with Resistance mechanic Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), and Poe pretty much going rogue against Resistance leadership.

“The Rise of Skywalker” (in theaters Dec. 20) takes place some time after “The Last Jedi” ended, but during a panel at Star Wars Celebration, director J.J. Abrams revealed that the new movie would have the good guys on a group adventure this time around.

Isaac tells USA TODAY that “Rise of Skywalker” is the most fun for him because it explores Poe’s backstory and history, uses a lot more humor and rekindles his friendship with Finn.

“He's been a bit of a lone wolf, on purpose: That's how he always kind of viewed himself,” Isaac says of Poe. “He was the one guy alone in that X-Wing, and now he's got some co-pilots, he's got people on his flanks, so it's a new way that we're seeing him.”

Rey has also come a long way, from being the girl waiting for her family to come back to get her on Jakku, to being a more confident warrior wielding a lightsaber like nobody’s business. “It's a really lovely place to be,” Ridley says. “The feeling on the resistance base in general is one of hope. So sort of growing up from being alone to being surrounded by people, what a great way to do that.”

After being apart for the majority of “Last Jedi,” Ridley was excited to revisit the Rey/Finn magic in “Rise of Skywalker.” “The great thing that J.J. shows is you see a proper friendship so it's not all like hunky-dory,” she says. “They're friends who clash sometimes. But also you have to be confident to have clashes with your friends and know that everything's going to be OK.”

Boyega echoes that sentiment. “Finn is undeniably brave in this movie, and that's because of the collaboration between himself and Rey and Poe. Them being all together was the magic of this movie,” he says. “I really thanked J.J. personally for making that choice to bring everybody back together and go back to what ‘Star Wars’ is, which is an ensemble.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Star Wars': Actors are psyched for Rey, Poe and Finn to team up in 'Rise of Skywalker'