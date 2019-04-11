Do 'the right thing': People who can't get vaccinated during a measles outbreak rely on the healthy

The widening measles outbreak has prompted public health officials to take extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

New York City will make unvaccinated people in high-risk Brooklyn ZIP codes get immunized or pay a fine. Schools in Clark County, Washington, have barred hundreds of unvaccinated students from class and school events during an outbreak there.

And hospitals in some communities are screening kids who have a fever or rash that might indicate another case during the nation's second-worst outbreak since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

But what about people who can't – or shouldn't – get vaccinated?

At the heart of vaccination is a compact of public trust. Parents vaccinate their kids to protect them from preventable diseases. That protection also helps shield others who can’t vaccinate because of age, a weakened immune system or a medical treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation.

Widespread vaccination creates herd immunity that protects both the healthy and the vulnerable who are unable to protect themselves – perhaps a "more morally compelling reason” to vaccinate, said David Kimberlin, co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

"Measles will not only seek out those who have refused vaccination, it will seek out those who did get vaccinated, but their immune system didn’t take to the vaccine," Kimberlin said. "And it will find the children who couldn’t get vaccinated because their immune system was simply too weak to be vaccinated in the first place."

With 465 cases in 19 states this year as of April 4, new measles infections are on pace to shatter this century's high mark of 667 cases in 2014. That is why public health officials are taking steps to prevent an even more widespread outbreak that could sicken both the healthy and the vulnerable who can't be vaccinated.

Infants 'most susceptible group'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get the first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine from 12-15 months. The second dose is recommended from 4 to 6.

Infants collectively represent "the most susceptible group," said Frank Belmonte, pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer of Advocate Children’s Hospital near Chicago.

When Cook County, Illinois's first case of measles was recently identified this year, Advocate and NorthShore University Health System searched its electronic medical records systems to identify families of children who have skipped or delayed immunizations. The network will send hundreds of letters to these families next week to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Belmonte said the hospital will try to schedule immunizations for parents as soon as possible.

"We are trying to be proactive, especially those kids who just turned one," Belmonte said. "With the confirmed cases in the state, we’re saying let’s get it now so your child is protected."

But infants are not the only group at risk during a measles outbreak. Those with an immune system weakened by cancer, HIV or tuberculosis might not be able to be vaccinated. The same is true for those undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy or steroid treatments.

The CDC says others that should not get immunized include those who have had a life-threatening allergic reaction to the measles vaccine or those with a weakened immune condition.