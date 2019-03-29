'Things are swinging his way': Trump takes Mueller victory lap in Michigan





Donald Trump has spent the week on a victory lap, which culminated in thousands of his jubilant supporters packing Thursday’s rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where there was a general sense of confidence about the president and his chances of re-election in 2020.

“Things are swinging his way,” said Laurie Shott, a Trump supporter who sported a Trump-Pence 2020 T-shirt with a stars and stripes scarf and hat outside the arena.

In the days ahead of Donald Trump’s rally, the US attorney general, William Barr, issued a summary of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which said the evidence collected in the course of the two-year investigation showed Trump did not collude with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 US election that put him in the White House.

Two days later, Democrats failed to get enough Republican votes to override Trump’s milestone veto of Congress’s repeal of his disputed national emergency. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense allotted $1bn to begin the wall’s construction.

“He was cleared by the Mueller report, which was no surprise, he’s building the wall,” Shott said, standing next her husband who waved a red, white and blue Trump-Pence 2020 flag he purchased from a vendor. “We’re feeling a little better about how things are going.”

Though such Trump events always have the feel of a campaign rally, multiple Democrats in recent months have announced their candidacies for the 2020 race for the White House, and Trump and his supporters also appear to be turning their eyes more purposefully towards the next election.

On Thursday, Trump spoke about how “easy” his 2020 campaign will be, and the crowd several times broke out into chants of “four more years”.

Trump supporters who spoke with the Guardian before the rally all said theywere still behind the president, and expressed varying degrees of confidence that he will be re-elected. They said they absolutely approve of the direction in which he’s steering the country, pointing to accomplishments or progress on three main issues: immigration, the economy and abortion.

“Overwhelmingly, his economic policies have done not only great things for our state, but our country, too,” said Curt VanderWall, who lives about 100 miles north of Grand Rapids in Ludington. “I think Trump has an excellent opportunity to win in 2020, and I fully expect him to be re-elected.”

Donald Trump speaks at his rally in Grand Rapids. Photograph: Paul Sancya/AP

Similarly, Grand Rapids resident Darla Bennett characterized the economy as “doing great”.

“I’ve got two young sons coming up into the workforce and it’s looking good for them, so I’ll be voting again for [Trump],” she added.