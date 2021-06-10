'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe wanted on 4 bench warrants for his arrest in Las Vegas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Day
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Four bench warrants for "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe's arrest have been issued in Las Vegas.

The warrants were issued on Wednesday afternoon when Lowe failed to show up in court, a Las Vegas Municipal Court employee told Fox News.

According to the employee, the warrants stem from an incident in 2017 in which Lowe was charged with three counts of "license or permit for wild animals" and another count of "doing business without a license."

The reality star and zoo owner, 56, can post $20,500 to wipe the warrants and set a new date. Warrant bails are $5,125 on each count, the employee said.

‘TIGER KING’S JEFF LOWE, WIFE LAUREN ARRESTED FOR DUI

According to TMZ, in 2018, Lowe was convicted of illegally profiting off of animals in the Las Vegas valley. To avoid jail time, he agreed to stay out of trouble.

When reached by Fox News, Lowe said that the "judicial process" is "ignorant."

The warrants come just days after Lowe and his wife Lauren were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR JEFF LOWE'S ZOO RAIDED BY AUTHORITIES WHO SEIZED 68 ANIMALS

Both were arrested for DUIs while only Jeff had the additional charge of allegedly changing lanes improperly.

They were brought into custody around 4 a.m. in Oklahoma City, Okla., TMZ reported at the time.

Furthermore, Lowe's zoo in Thackerville, Okla. was raided in May by the feds, who seized 68 animals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DOJ confirmed that 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar were taken from the Tiger King Park after obtaining a warrant for "ongoing Endangered Species Act (ESA) violations."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lowe confirmed the news of the raid to TMZ, noting that 40-50 federal agents swarmed his zoo at 7 a.m. with a search warrant and reportedly told him to stay inside his house or he’d be arrested. Lowe told the outlet that he estimated roughly 70 animals were seized and that they were particularly interested in finding tiger cubs, which he said he did not have.

Recommended Stories

  • Astonished birders spot bear in a nest ‘four stories’ up a tree

    Birders and naturalists observing great blue herons in Ontario, Canada, were astonished Tuesday to discover that a black bear had climbed high up the narrow trunk of a tree to access a heron nest.

  • Friends Say Lack Of Information In Case Of Missing UK Woman Is 'Excruciating' Three Months After Mysterious Disappearance

    It’s been three months since UK woman Sarm Heslop mysteriously vanished from the Virgin Islands and her friends are still desperate for answers. “Sarm has now been missing for three months, and the lack of news or information is excruciating for her family and friends back home,” her friends said in a statement to Fox News. “We continue to do everything in our power to keep Sarm at the forefront of people’s minds but ultimately we just want to know what has happened to her.” To mark the somber m

  • As more climate migrants cross borders seeking refuge, laws will need to adapt

    Migrants hoping to reach the distant U.S. border walk along a highway in Guatemala in January 2021. AP Photo/Sandra SebastianClimate change is upending people’s lives around the world, but when droughts, floods or sea level rise force them to leave their countries, people often find closed borders and little assistance. Part of the problem is that today’s laws, regulations and international agreements about migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees offer few, if any, special protection to those forc

  • Jordan Love performs much better in Wednesday minicamp practice

    Because Aaron Rodgers is not attending Packers mandatory minicamp, Jordan Love is getting more reps at quarterback. It appears he’s taking advantage of that opportunity. Reports from Tuesday’s practice were that Love didn’t have a great day. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Love struggled with his accuracy, going 12-of-23 passing in 11-on-11 work — including sailing [more]

  • The “lost” George Romero movie The Amusement Park is a surreal plunge into the horror of getting old

    As undergraduate thesis papers have been breathlessly postulating for decades, the late George Romero had a keen social conscience. That nightmarish horror classics like Dawn Of The Dead and The Crazies were really about the festering soul of America is a conclusion so ancient it could easily blend into one of the director’s famous hordes of ravenous cadavers. Part of what made Romero’s work special, though, is that the big ideas were woven deeply into the fabric of his films—he made primo thril

  • The city that’s home to Trump’s South Florida resort just voted to ban casinos

    Count Doral among the latest Miami-Dade cities to erect defenses against casino politics as the prospect of gambling — and a Trump-branded casino — creeps closer.

  • Ludacris & Beau Bridges Board Netflix Queen Latifah Thriller ‘End Of The Road’

    The Fast and the Furious franchise star Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and 3x Primetime Emmy winner Beau Bridges are signed on to star opposite Queen Latifah in the Netflix movie End of the Road. The Equalizer star plays Brenda, who after losing her job, and being recently widowed, embarks on a cross-country trip with her family to start a […]

  • Watchdog finds clearing of protesters from park wasn't for Trump photo op

    Law enforcement used pepper balls and chemical irritants to disperse protesters from Lafayette Park, located outside the White House.

  • Baffert, Medina Spirit owners sue Kentucky racing officials

    Trainer Bob Baffert, whose record-seventh Kentucky Derby win is on the line, has joined the owners of Medina Spirit to sue the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission as the colt's post-race drug test drama continues.

  • Durham Bulls pitcher injured by batted ball leaves NC hospital, to continue rehab

    Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the head by a batted ball on June 3.

  • Twitter Superstar Yashar Ali Got Evicted by Kathy Griffin, LA Mag Reports

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/TwitterA new in-depth magazine investigation reveals how one of the most high-profile entertainment and media journalists formed troubled relationships with wealthy and influential figures who later sued him and said he “wasn’t the person” they thought he was.On Wednesday, Los Angeles magazine published a lengthy profile of Yashar Ali, the journalist, social-media personality, and former political operative known for both his eccentric, seemingly ever-presen

  • Well-known Kentucky prosecutor faces wire fraud charges

    A Kentucky prosecutor who twice ran for statewide office was indicted on wire fraud charges stemming from an alleged scheme that funneled more than $365,000 from a delinquent tax fund into personal accounts, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife, Joy Hogan, used the money to make home mortgage, credit card and auto loan payments as well as on household expenses and utilities, according to a newly unsealed indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael Hogan also is accused of defrauding the Appalachian county's child support enforcement office by allegedly billing the program for far more hours than he worked.

  • Kansas City man charged after meth, guns and $180K found in home, prosecutors say

    After searching his home, investigators reported finding six firearms, nearly $180,000 in cash and roughly one pound of meth.

  • Stephen Colbert Torches Senate’s Jan. 6 Report for Omitting Trump

    CBSOn Tuesday, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert reacted to the Senate’s damning report on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which was released earlier in the day.“Of course, everyone saw it on TV as it happened on January 6, making this the rare book where they made the movie first,” Colbert joked.The result of weeks of testimony and dozens of written statements, the report detailed why officers at the Capitol and officials behind the scenes were caught off guard by the pro-Trump mob

  • Marine killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in California

    Eighty years after he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and just months after his remains were finally identified, a California Marine has been laid to rest with full military honors. Marines in dress blues fired a three-volley rifle salute. “What an amazing miracle it is to have John with us today,” Navy Chaplain Robert LeCompte said.

  • Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Kidnap and Rape of Murdered British Woman Sarah Everard

    A U.K. Metropolitan Police officer confessed to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, whose remains were found more than a week after her disappearance on March 12.

  • Canada will soon crack down on online hate in wake of fatal attack -senior minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will soon unveil measures to crack down on online extremism following the killing of a Muslim family, a crime that police said was inspired by hate, a government minister said on Wednesday. "Our government is continuing to do what is necessary, obviously working with the social media platforms, to combat online hate and we'll have more to say on specific measures in the coming weeks," Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing complaints from religious and ethnic communities that Ottawa has not done enough to combat bigotry and racism, promised on Tuesday to intensify efforts to fight far-right groups.

  • Why you should care that Idaho lieutenant governor wants task force records kept secret

    It’s important that reporters have the ability to verify information from the government and help the public hold it accountable, writes opinion editor Scott McIntosh.

  • ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Elisabeth Moss on June and Nick’s Heartwarming Reunion – and Her Intense Guilt

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 409 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”) The penultimate episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 featured a reunion that left June (Elisabeth Moss) both happier than she’s been in the previous seven episodes and wracked with guilt over that long-overdue good feeling. The meetup was between June and her former lover and now-Gilead commander, Nick (Max Minghella), with their baby, Nichole, in tow. June agreed to arrange the reunion at the behest of her hus

  • Gerrit Cole clarifies the pause in his answer Tuesday regarding Spider Tack | Yankees Post Game

    New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole explains why he paused during his answer regarding Spider Tack on Tuesday, saying it's something to be discussed in a player-to-player forum.