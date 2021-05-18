'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe's zoo raided by authorities who seized dozens of animals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler McCarthy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Authorities raided Jeff Lowe’s Thackerville, Oklahoma zoo once again and seized dozens of animals that were being held there by the "Tiger King" star.

Lowe, who appeared in the highly popular 2020 Netflix documentary series, was the subject of a raid by U.S. law enforcement agents led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday, according to a press release from the advocacy group Animal Wellness Action.

Lowe is an exotic animal exhibitor and dealer who took over control of most of the animals being held by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, after he went to prison on a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

Lowe confirmed the news of the raid to TMZ, noting that 40-50 federal agents swarmed his zoo at 7 a.m. with a search warrant and reportedly told him to stay inside his house or he’d be arrested. Lowe told the outlet that he estimated roughly 70 animals were seized and that they were particularly interested in finding tiger cubs, which he said he did not have.

This is the second time this month that Lowe has been raided for exotic animals.

'TIGER KING' STAR JEFF LOWE WILLING TO GIVE UP TIGERS, LAWYER SAYS

The press release noted that authorities cited the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act in the warrant from a federal judge in the Eastern District of Oklahoma. In granting the motion for a preliminary injunction and a separate motion for a temporary restraining order earlier this year, the judge said Lowe had to relinquish his tiger cubs of up to a year in age so that they could be placed in reputable sanctuaries, never to be used as exhibits again.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Today’s warrant and seizure punctuates a long series of federal actions to shut down an unethical roadside zoo operator," said Drew Edmondson, former Oklahoma Attorney General and co-chair of the National Law Enforcement Council for Animal Wellness Action. "Joe Exotic and Jeff Lowe ran slipshod operations and the chickens have come home to roost."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Lowe did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Wanda Sykes Says Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres Show Helped Her Parents Accept Her Sexuality

    "You were the first one to really be out, out like that and it helped so many of us," Wanda Sykes told Ellen DeGeneres

  • Green jobs are the wave of the future

    Solar in particular shows potential to create inclusive, well-paying union jobs that working Americans need

  • A Mississippi man is accused of spending PPP loan money on a $100,000 Tesla and a million-dollar house

    Christopher Paul Lick received $6 million in PPP loans by lying to banks about his businesses' expenses, according to court documents.

  • The Magnificent Book of Birds

    THE MAGNIFICENT BOOK OF BIRDS will take you deep into the forest, far out to sea and high into the air, to discover the amazing birds that live there. From the majestic condor to the tiny bee hummingbird, this book captures a variety of birds through stunning illustrations.

  • Bird born on Outer Banks 2 years ago returns home from Bahamas to nest, officials say

    Some say the chicks look like cotton balls.

  • GOP fears taking their ‘eye off the ball’ for next election, as Trump keeps focus on 2020

    Republicans worry Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims will alienate swing voters and send mixed messages to their base.

  • New York sees a rush of reopenings, including the end of the indoor mask mandate

    After months of small incremental steps towards reopening, New York is seeing the rapid-fire lifting of pandemic related restrictions this week, and the end of staunch safety regulations that have come to define the “new normal” since March 2020.

  • Garden centres to be banned from selling peat compost in bid to limit carbon emissions

    Garden centres will be banned from selling peat-based compost under Government plans to protect the natural world and limit carbon emissions, the Environment Secretary will announce on Tuesday. Legally binding targets to protect numbers of at-risk animals such as red squirrels and hedgehogs by 2030 will also be unveiled alongside the trebling of tree planting by the end of 2024. A new reintroduction task force could see the return of wildcats, beavers and other animals lost to the UK. "This is a huge step forward, and a world leading measure in the year of COP15 and COP26 as we build back greener from the pandemic," George Eustice is expected to say during a speech from Delamere Forest, Cheshire. "We hope that this will be the Net Zero equivalent for nature, spurring action of the scale required to address the biodiversity crisis." Under the plan, the Government will be expected to report annually on its progress in tackling the decline of wildlife in the UK, with 15 per cent of species now at risk of extinction, according to the 2019 State of Nature report. The Government will also plan to restore 35,000 hectares of degraded peatland, which acts as a vital carbon store as well as helping to stem floods, but can emit greenhouse gases when it is in a poor condition or when it is dug up for horticulture.

  • Prosecutor's reelection pits reform against rising gun crime

    Voters in Pennsylvania will cast ballots Tuesday in the Democratic Primary for Philadelphia District Attorney that pits a reform-minded incumbent against a veteran homicide prosecutor, likely deciding the future of the office in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. Much of the backlash from critics in Philadelphia and in other cities that elected progressive prosecutors places blame for the increased gun violence at the feet of those district attorneys.

  • Jeff Bezos and the secretive world of superyachts

    The world's richest man will reportedly set sail next month on one of the largest superyachts ever built.

  • What can hackers do with my email address? A lot. Here's how to protect your identity

    Once this is on a scammer's radar, they could steal everything from your own identity to the identities of everyone in your contact list.

  • The Return of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Is a Sign Nature Is Healing

    InstagramThrongs of middle-aged Boomers in flip flops, flowing kombucha cocktails, Hawaiian shirts, faux floral leis, and costumes galore—Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is back and is a sign of a return to normalcy.In his first full-fledged concert since the pandemic upended touring and live shows last March, the easygoing, beach-loving musician returned to the stage in Delray Beach, Florida, over the weekend and by Tuesday will have played four sold-out shows.It’s entirely fitting that Buffett and his kooky, loyal Parrotheads have helped kick off a much-anticipated summer of live music, as more Americans become vaccinated and are ready to be part of a crowd again, swaying and singing along to their favorite songs. And it’s even more appropriate that it’s Florida getting the ball rolling.During the pandemic, the Sunshine State earned the side-eye of many COVID-19 cautionaries, as residents were apt to shrug off the CDC’s mask and social distancing guidelines and largely opened its arms and beachy shores to anyone craving a respite from cramped living situations, crummy weather, and the exasperation of dealing with the pandemic.Chris Martin Reveals How Coldplay Made ‘Yellow’ on a FarmSo it was slightly surprising to witness The Pavilion at Old School Square put in place social-distancing measures, keeping the venue at a reduced capacity with fewer than 900 people allowed inside the open-air space. Attendees were seated within pods, allowing for up to four people in one gated-off area, complete with foldout chairs. If someone happened to be milling about aimlessly, they’d get a stern but friendly prompt from security to head back to their seat.Seventy-four-year-old Buffett explained to Billboard he wanted to make a “really concerted effort” to keep his fans safe, ultimately deciding against a Key West location because it was too “sketchy,” citing the potential venue’s volunteer security guards.Of course it wasn’t all perfect. VIP and event sponsor guests roamed the perimeter of the venue looking for a tucked-away entrance, met by somewhat frazzled organizers who hadn’t dealt with such a high number of attendees in quite some time. Buzzed patrons often ditched their masks and forgot about standing six feet apart while waiting in line for drinks.Handwashing was much shorter than the 20-second recommendation or flat out skipped as women hurried back to their seats, worried they’d miss a song. The notion of pods also melted away as roaming dancers mingled with their neighbors, despite security trying to keep people apart. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) But if Florida is able to pull off a mostly safe and entertaining concert, it offers promise of what this summer holds. For nearly 15 months, deprived music lovers have had to tune into virtual concerts, watch smaller acts at drive-ins, or sneakily attend underground raves as they waited for a time they could jam out again in public. After dozens upon dozens of musicians had to postpone or cancel their concerts last year, the global industry reported a devastating loss of $30 billion.But many have finally announced they’d be hitting the road come summer, including Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, and Harry Styles. Festivals are in full swing, too. Bonnaroo, the Governors Ball, Electric Zoo, Summerfest, and Outside Lands have all announced dates and stacked lineups, with Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, the Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend, the Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Luke Bryan, A$AP Rocky, and Stevie Nicks headlining various event.Many event organizers have said there will be some form of safety measures implemented at each venue, taking cues from local guidelines.While obviously concerts are about hearing live performances again, they are also essentially about connection—either to the music or to one another—especially after a period of isolation many have never experienced.If Buffett’s concert is a marker of what to expect in the coming months, it bodes well. The crowd was giddy to be there, with tickets selling out 10 minutes after going on sale. Fans went into a frenzy when a barefoot Buffett took to the stage and welcomed everyone back. “This is not a Zoom, it’s a real, live show,” he called out to cheers.The introduction of seats inside the pods seemed like a welcome fixture, as no one had to jostle against masses of bodies while trying to return to their group, or be forced to stand to have a view of the stage. In fact, half the crowd enjoyed the set from their foldout chairs, laughing and socializing with one another with Buffett’s music serving as a backdrop.While waiting in line, people mingled with strangers—many heard talking about dealing with COVID-19, their future travel plans and overall buzzing about being out hearing live music again.John, a lawyer in Boca Raton, told The Daily Beast that he’s been attending a sprinkling of small shows in the area and came up to Delray Beach because a friend was a sponsor of the event. Now that he’s vaccinated, he’s ready for things to get back to normal, heading out to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado to see the Avett Brothers in July, which he says he can’t wait for.The only divisive aspect of the night were the fenced-in pods, which were mocked on social media in the lead-up to the shows by some fans, who called them “cattle pens” and those abiding by them “sheep.”Brad Replogle said he didn’t mind the pods because he was sitting close to the stage, but wondered if the experience would have been different if he was further back. “I’m torn on if it’s better,” he explained. “I go to a lot of shows and I love the excitement of that pit crowd. It’s nice being able to sit but that’s an option at most shows if you are willing to be a bit further in the back.”“I think I prefer the old way and I’m sure the artists do too since you can fit a much larger crowd,” he added.Longtime Parrothead Kendall Hamilton said she would be attending two of Buffett’s shows, after the long drive from Northeastern Alabama. It was ultimately because of the pods that she decided to make the trip, citing how she had been wary of large events because of friends who had become very sick when they contracted COVID-19.“I think it was great,” she said. “It’s a great way to reconnect with fans to do it safely. So we’re super excited about it.But no matter the opinion on how the gig was carried out, by the time Buffett performed his biggest hits “Fins” and his anthem “Margaritaville,” the crowd was on their feet, belting along to the lyrics and dancing, just happy to feel that the trappings of the past year will soon be ancient history.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This sleek laptop stand eases neck and shoulder pain — and it's on sale for $18 at Amazon

    Grab the desktop dynamo while it's 80 percent off: 'Height is just right'.

  • The Voice's Cam Anthony Talks 'Newfound Confidence' After Blake Shelton Says He Could Be a 'Superstar'

    "It's validation that I'm doing the right thing, and I'm heading in the right direction," the singer told PEOPLE of the country star's praise after Monday night's show

  • Welcome to Austin: How SMI helped COTA prepare for its NASCAR debut

    In order to get the Circuit of The Americas on NASCAR‘s 2021 schedule, Speedway Motorsports Inc. went old school with its approach. Marcus Smith, CEO and president of SMI, already had a connection at COTA through its chairman, Bobby Epstein, well before talks of NASCAR running in the Austin, Texas, market even began. Therefore, when […]

  • Predicting every Big Ten football team’s final 2021 record

    We're still a few months away from Big Ten football season, but we're predicting every conference team's final 2021 regular season record.

  • Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals Monday that he said would make all neighborhoods in the city safe, while increasing transparency and holding police officers accountable. The proposals are months in the making, Frey said, but were announced Monday after a particularly violent weekend during which a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. The city has been under pressure to make changes to its police department since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground as gasped for air and became unresponsive.

  • ‘Ghost Adventures’ Zak Bagans & Eli Roth Team On ‘The Haunted Museum’ Horror Anthology Series For Discovery+

    EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ has given a series greenlight to The Haunted Museum, a horror anthology series from Ghost Adventures host and paranormal investigator Zak Bagans and director-filmmaker Eli Roth. The Haunted Museum will present the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display in Bagans’ Las Vegas museum, via scripted shorts produced by Roth […]

  • Tyson Fury faces huge bill to save fight as Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua could pull out

    Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.

  • All the Details on Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's "Emotional" Wedding

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a private ceremony last weekend. A source close to the singer told E! News, "They both agreed there was no point in waiting." When you know, you know!