It's Time for Some Perspective on Stock Market Corrections and "Plunges"

The headlines are unavoidable if you're surfing social media or watching a national news network. On Monday, the stock market "plunged."

Here's just a snippet of the headlines that investors encountered following the weakest trading day of 2019, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) decline by 767 points, 278 points, and 87 points, respectively.

And this list goes on.

A paper airplane made out of a one dollar bill that's crashed onto the financial section of the newspaper. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The common theme here, aside from focusing on escalating trade-war tensions between China and the United States, is that these headlines imply panic, fear, and uncertainty on Wall Street, as well as with John and Jane Q. Investor at home.

However, this fear is unlikely to be warranted. It's time to add some perspective on Monday's "plunge," as well as stock market corrections in general.

Declines and corrections are incredibly common

Let's start with the basics -- namely, that the stock market doesn't just move exponentially higher or go up in a straight line. Since 1950, there have been 37 separate corrections in the broad-based S&P 500 -- i.e., declines of at least 10% in the index from a recent high -- not including rounding, according to data from Yardeni Research. This implies a correction about once every 1.9 years.

Of course, the stock market doesn't adhere to averages. That means we could go years without a major correction, or face two or more within the same year. Although the indexes are not currently in an official correction -- the major indexes are less than 10% below their recently set all-time highs -- they're certainly within reach of pushing into correction territory with one or more extended down days.

There's a big difference between nominal and percentage declines

Speaking of perspective, it's incredibly important for investors to put into context the scope of Monday's decline. Sure, seeing the Dow Jones fall more than 900 at its intraday worst and the Nasdaq shed over 300 points at its session low might sound and look scary. But on a percentage basis, neither move was even remotely close to cracking the 10 largest percentage moves lower of all-time. The Dow and Nasdaq shed 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively.

Over time, many of the high-quality businesses that are included in all three of the market's major indexes tend to increase in value. As the nominal point value of these indexes increases over time, so will the likelihood of larger nominal intraday point swings. For example, even though a 1,000-point decline might sound terrible for the Dow, it wouldn't even equate to a 4% decline in the Index. While a 3% decline may not be ordinary for the broad-based indexes, it's also far from being a "plunge."