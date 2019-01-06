Here's My Top Stock to Buy for 2019 and Beyond

2018 might have been a down year for the S&P 500, but investors in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) didn't experience any pain. Shares of the digital media powerhouse were up 29% for the year, which is a return that smashes that of every major index.

I don't think that 2018 was a fluke. Instead, I firmly believe that Adobe is one of the best stocks that investors can buy right now and hold for 2019 and beyond.

Shadow of a stock market bull over a background of stock prices More

Image source: Getty Images.

The business

With a market cap that currently tops $110 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world.

Adobe splits its business up into its two main business divisions: digital media and digital experience.

Digital media is the division that most people are familiar with. This business contains houses several of Adobe's flagship products such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Acrobat, and more. These products are sold through the company's Creative Cloud offering using a software-as-a-service model. Many of these products are considered to be the gold standard in the creative community and are known by millions of designers, photographers, videographers, and animators.

Adobe's digital experience division consists of products and services that help customers gain business insights. Through products like Adobe Marketing Cloud, the Adobe Analytics Cloud, and the Adobe Advertising Cloud, customers can create marketing campaigns and manage their advertising spend across a number of formats.

Adobe has been spending lavishly in recent years to build out its digital experience business. The company recently acquired Magento and Marketo, which helped to boost its presence in the e-commerce and business-to-business services segment.

Both of these business segments have been posting strong growth for years as the world continues to conduct business online.

A bold transition

Adobe sold its software under a traditional licensing model for many decades. However, in 2012 the company decided to switch its business to a software-as-a-service model and moved all of its products to the cloud. That decision didn't sit well with some of its users and caused the company's revenue and profits to take a short-term dive.