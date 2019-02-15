Here's My Top Stock to Buy in February

Though Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has declined about 6% over the past 12 months, its business has gone in a significantly different direction. The electric-car company has swung from reporting significant losses to becoming meaningfully profitable. In addition, Tesla's vehicle sales and total revenue have soared. As a result, this strong momentum has distanced the company from competition and strengthened its position as a leader in the electric-vehicle market.

While Tesla stock may not look like an attractive investment on the surface, a closer look at the company's recent execution and an understanding of its key catalysts suggest Wall Street may be underestimating the value of Tesla's early lead in this fast-growing market.

Manufacturing execution

There have been times when Tesla's ability to ramp up production of its vehicles has looked like the automaker's biggest weakness. Indeed, as recently as the fourth quarter of 2017, it was running six months behind critical production targets for its newest and most important vehicle yet: the Model 3. The company had initially aimed to wrap up 2017 producing 5,000 Model 3 units per week. Instead, it produced just 2,425 Model 3 units during the entire fourth quarter of 2017.

But when you zoom out and look at Tesla's production ramp over a larger time horizon, its progress is extraordinary. In the fourth quarter of 2013, it produced about 6,000 vehicles. By the fourth quarter of 2018, the automaker was making over 6,000 vehicles a week, or 86,555 vehicles during the quarter.

Tesla's growing production is just as staggering when viewed over the last two years. In 2018, soaring Model 3 production helped Tesla deliver over 245,000 vehicles -- up from about 103,000 deliveries in 2017.

Tesla's "production hell" during the beginning of its Model 3's production ramp-up made plenty of headlines. But production hell is over -- and Tesla's ability grow production so steeply and exit production hell completely is evidence of its manufacturing prowess.

Tesla is profitable

The automotive business is extremely capital intensive. It's not surprising, therefore, that Tesla has been mostly unprofitable since it went public in 2010. What is surprising, however, is that the automaker has now reported two quarters in a row of meaningful profits.