'Trump 2020' flag rises again in Vermont after previous one was vandalized

Gus and Annmarie Klein of Burlington, VT, show the new flag they say was sent by the Trump family after a pro-Trump flag was taken down from a flag pole on their front yard, burnt, and left on their front step in the middle of the night by vandals. The Kleins held a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, raising the new flag and displaying several others around their home.

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A Vermont couple demonstrated their resolve to support the president by gathering a group of like-minded individuals and members of the media to witness them hoist a new "Trump 2020" flag in front of their house, six weeks after their initial flag was vandalized.

"We have made America great again," Gus Klein said Saturday afternoon to the crowd of about 75 people who turned out to watch the ceremony in Burlington's New North End neighborhood. "Let's keep America great forever. Trump for 2020."

He and his wife, Annmarie, sported his and hers "Make America Great Again" baseball caps, while many in the crowd wore winter beanies to protect their ears from the 12-degree weather. The replacement flag, the couple said, was mailed to them along with a "heartfelt letter" by the Trump family. The story of vandals burning the Klein's flag and leaving it on their porch reached President Donald Trump's son Eric, who tweeted his intention to send a replacement.

Gus Klein told the crowd that his motivation for raising the flag again was an exercise in free speech and standing up to intimidation. Burlington police have identified two teenagers, whose parents helped in the investigation, as the suspects.

Update: Gus - Your replacement flag is in the mail. If the person is classless enough to do it again just let us know - we will send you as many replacement flags as you need! 🤛🇺🇸 https://t.co/2XiEwiKJRm — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 29, 2018

"So one will ask, why the flag raising ceremony? Why make make it such a big deal? It was only a flag. I've heard, it was only a flag, get over it. Well, here's why," Gus said. "Because I can."

Trump flag raises near one border as shutdown continues over another

The Klein's ceremony took place on day 22 of the federal government shutdown, making it the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The shutdown was triggered on Dec. 22 by a dispute between Trump and congressional Democrats over the president's demand for $5.7 billion to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

More: Trump supporter wakes up to burned flag on Vermont porch

The Klein's home is less than an hour from the Canadian border. The shutdown went unmentioned during Gus Klein's speech, but he shared his view of the standoff before the flag raising.

"I feel for the individuals," he said of the nearly 800,000 federal workers who have been sent home or are working without pay.

He said he has been impacted by government shutdowns in the past, but had a steadfast message.

"Just stand by us," he said. "Stand by the president of the United States. It'll be over sooner."

Klein said "I'm not against anybody coming to the United States." However, he said that people entering the country should be vetted.

A petition in support of building a wall at the Mexican border circulated through the crowd at the ceremony.

Gus and Annmarie Klein of Burlington, VT, listen to speakers during a ceremony at their home on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, to raise a new Trump flag after their old Trump flag was burnt and left on their doorstep by vandals. More

Supporting Trump in Vermont

Klein said the community has responded to him positively since the story of his burned flag became public.

"It's brought the community together," he said.

But he and Annmarie find themselves in the minority as Trump supporters in the Green Mountain State: Vermont's disapproval rating of Trump was 64 percent in December, according to a Morning Consult poll.

A few people who drove by during the ceremony indicated their displeasure with the event. Someone painted "Trump Sucks" and "Racists Go To Hell" on their car windows.

An anti-Trump motorist honks their horn a gestures to people attending a ceremony to raise a Trump flag on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the home of Gus and Annmarie Klein on Burlington, VT, whose old Trump flag was burnt and left on their front step by vandals. More