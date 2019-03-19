'Trump of the Tropics': Five things you should know about the Brazilian president's visit with Trump

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's controversial new president and Donald Trump admirer, visits the White House to talk trade, Venezuela and other issues.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump welcomed a South American admirer to the White House on Tuesday.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," visited Washington to talk trade, the Venenzuela crisis, space launches – and how Bolsonaro's campaign in part mirrored Trump's.

Here are five things you should know about the new Brazilian leader and his trip north:

He’s a Trump fan

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, was elected president of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation last fall on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda. Bolsonaro, 63, ran as an outsider who’s not afraid to speak his mind and shake up the establishment. Echoing Trump’s calls to “Make America Great Again,” he campaigned on a nationalist slogan of “Brazil before everything, and God above all.”

Like Trump, he’s a hardliner on immigration (he once complained that “the scum of the Earth” was showing up in Brazil), dismisses bad press coverage as “fake news” and has an affinity for Twitter.

Upon Bolsonaro's arrival at the White House, Trump greeted him at the door of the West Wing, and the two later exchanged pleasantries in the Oval Office.

Trump said he was honored Bolsonaro’s campaign had been compared to his and that the U.S. and Brazil have “never been closer.”

Bolsonaro said through a translator he was pleased to meet with Trump, particularly after what he described as decades of “anti-U.S.” presidents in his country.

The two leaders then exchanged gifts: soccer jerseys. Trump presented Bolsonaro with a U.S. jersey bearing the number 19 and the Brazilian leader's name. Bolsonaro gave Trump a Brazilian No. 10 jersey, which was the number worn by the nation's soccer legend Pelé.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Oval Office of the White House March 19, 2019, in Washington. More

Like Trump, Bolsonaro is controversial

Bolsonaro has appalled critics and thrilled supporters with his views on abortion, the environment, immigration, race, women and more. He was charged with hate speech by Brazil's attorney general and was stabbed and nearly died while campaigning for the presidency.

In one of his more controversial remarks, he told Playboy magazine in 2011: “I would not be able to love a gay son. I would rather he die in an accident."

He once denigrated a fellow lawmaker by saying: “She’s not my type. I would never rape her. I’m not a rapist, but if I were, I wouldn’t rape her because she doesn’t deserve it."

He told a Brazilian newspaper in 2018 how he spent the housing allowance he received as a congressman: “Since I was a bachelor at the time, I used the money to have sex with people."

Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro delivers a joint press conference with Brazilian President Michel Temer (out of frame) after a meeting in Brasilia on Nov. 7, 2018. More

Why did he visit?

Bolsonaro’s visit to Washington was perhaps more political than anything. He was hoping to assuage voters who drove his election: ultra-conservative nationalists who are aligned with the religious right in the U.S.

"He's looking to appease and placate his base," said Monica de Bolle, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Steve Bannon, the former Trump political adviser, has spoken with Bolsonaro during his trip to Washington, and has said the two are in the vanguard of a movement to promote nationalism.

"They're very similar," he said. "It's about economic growth and making their countries great again."