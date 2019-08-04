What to Do If You're a Victim of a Student Loan Scam



You can't undo the damage that's already been done, but you can stop scammers from ruining your life further.





Student loan debt has become a $1.5 trillion crisis in our country, and where there's a crisis, there are scammers hoping to capitalize on people's need for assistance. Student loan debt relief companies often promise to reduce or eliminate your student loan debt for a small fee, but their "services" often leave you worse off than you were to begin with.

If you are one of the unfortunate victims of a student loan scam, take steps today to cut off the company, re-establish control of your financial accounts, and prevent yourself from falling prey to future scams. It can all feel overwhelming, but the following guide will walk you through it.

Signs of a student loan scam

Student loan scams can take many forms, but some of the most common signs include:

The company promises to eliminate all your student loan debt. You receive phone calls or emails claiming to be from the Department of Education. The company charges upfront fees, which debt relief companies can't legally charge according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The company encourages you to stop paying your loan servicer and pay it instead, so it can use your funds to negotiate with your loan servicer.





This isn't an exhaustive list, and not all student debt relief companies are purely out to steal your money and run. Some may indeed negotiate with your loan servicer on your behalf, but what they don't tell you is that they're more interested in their bottom line than in helping you. There's nothing these companies can do for you that you can't do for yourself, and if you give them the power to make decisions on your behalf, they can make changes to your repayment plan that you don't agree with. This can hurt your credit, or even push you into default if you follow the company's advice and stop paying your loan servicer.

If you fell for a scam, you may not be able to undo the damage that's already been done, but you can prevent further damage by taking the following steps.

Stop paying the student loan debt relief company

Contact the company and request that it cancel your account. It may try to pressure you into continuing to work with it by making big promises or trying to make you feel like it knows more about what's going on than you do. Stand firm and request that it stop charging you all fees associated with your account. Ask for a written confirmation of your account cancellation and make a note of the person you spoke to and the date you requested the cancellation.

If you're truly working with a scammer, you can't be sure that they'll actually stop charging your account. Double-check your bank or credit card statements to verify that the payments have stopped since you requested the cancellation. If not, contact your bank or credit card issuer and request that it stop your monthly payments to the debt relief company and report the charges as fraudulent.

If you gave your Federal Student Aid ID password to the scammer, change it

Some student loan debt relief companies request your Federal Student Aid ID password so they can make changes to your student loan repayment plan on your behalf. This is dangerous because the company can make changes you don't authorize or agree with, and it may be difficult to undo once it's done. If you realize you've been the victim of a scam, change this password immediately to prevent the scammer from making further changes to your student loan account.

Notify your student loan servicer

You can find your student loan servicer's contact information by logging into your Federal Student Aid account. Notify the company that you've been the victim of a student loan scam and discuss next steps. If you gave the scammer a power of attorney that enables it to make decisions about your student loans on your behalf, ask your loan servicer to revoke this immediately.